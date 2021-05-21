Treasury’s Net Zero narrow-minded scrutiny holds back Boris Johnson’s climate agenda

There are some truisms worth repeating: the Treasure is powerful. Unlike its counterparts abroad, the British Treasury has a duty to set policy for economic development and to control public spending. This power, however, is also a brake on progress. It is one of the departments in Whitehall that is slow to change and is holding back the government’s green agenda.

A lot of things in government will have to change to achieve a truly net zero economy. The Treasury and the Chancellor should lead this, ensuring that the UK receives all the economic benefits. He shouldn’t have to be kicked around and screamed.

In 2019, under Sajid Javid’s tenure as Chancellor, the Treasury promised a net zero revision, which is expected overnight. This first of its kind from a finance ministry was designed to assess how government can make the most of economic opportunities and net zero benefits, and what a green economy might look like.

There is growing concern that this review was forced to look only at ‘upfront costs’, which would undermine the UK’s progress on short-term climate action and undermine the potential for economic gains. . skeptics. Public support for environmental action is widespread but potentially fragile. A central pillar of government that sends the message that net zero is a burden could make others suspicious and make politicians and the public forget all of its benefits, including jobs, health and innovation.

Without the Net Zero Review, ministers are effectively trying to accelerate this huge change for society in an old banger with a half tank and an outdated AA Road Atlas.

Focus on costs only ignores direct gains new jobs in green industries, many of which are in neglected areas of the country. There are also real savings for society by having a greener economy, cleaner air and healthier people. Fewer sick days lost to physical or mental health will increase productivity, but there are many more.

Without a policy document, the Treasury develops a policy concerning the rear-view mirror. Take the so-called super-deduction, a 120% tax break. 100 for businesses to invest, announced in this year’s budget. Without guidance, funds could go to high carbon equipment that will become stranded assets. But, with net zero built into the policy, this $ 24 billion tax break could help businesses improve their resilience and prepare for a green future.

We are also failing to use the tax system well. According to the National Audit Office, $ 17 billion a year in tax breaks currently works directly against the government’s environmental goals.

The Treasury is also key to getting the UK on track for its climate goals. Annual expenses net zero must double within this parliament. The treasury rightly needs to figure out where that money is coming from, but the longer it takes, the higher the costs. The review could indicate where the targeted spending will boost green sectors.

A Rolls-Royce review (electric, of course) would examine all of the costs and benefits that matter to the public, underpinning the government’s upgrade program. Equity must be at the heart of decarbonising and spreading success so that all groups or regions benefit. Recent updates to the Treasury’s decision-making bible, the Green Book, have been a step in the right direction, referring to environmental measures and regional inequalities. But a more important signal would be that the UK’s new Infrastructure Bank is focused on creating jobs, reducing carbon emissions and health, not just financial returns.

Just as the Treasury was at the center of the pandemic response, it now has a chance to lead our climate response. A green shift in the treasury must occur. Rather than babbling in an old diesel, the UK should move forward to deliver political and economic benefits to the public.





