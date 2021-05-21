Daily briefing: The Covid study has spread to young people, PM Modi tells States; The center makes the “ black fungus ” linked to Covid notifiable





Hello, The second wave During a video conference with district collectors and field officials from 10 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the young people and child victims the second wave of the pandemic and urged officials to collect and analyze data on the infection and its severity among these two groups. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the country’s first rapid home self-use test for Covid-19 developed by MyLab Discovery Solutions, based in Pune. Bharat Biotech is preparing to increase its capacity for Covid vaccines of 17 million doses per month as it prepares to manufacture additional doses of Covaxin at its rabies vaccination plant in Gujarat. With that, by the fourth quarter of 2021, the company plans to produce an additional 200 million doses. Amid an upsurge in cases of black fungi linked to Covid in several regions of the country, the Ministry of Health made the infection reportable, requiring states to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). Only in the Express Reiterating that India-China relations are at a crossroads, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the direction of bilateral relations depends on whether Beijing joins various agreements on maintaining peace along the border. During Cyclone Tauktae, CGSB barge P305 crashed into a platform off Mumbai and sank, killing at least 49 people. According to the main sources of the merchant marine ministry, the the barge had freed itself from its anchor on May 16, but the ministry was not informed until the next day. If the information had been relayed in time, many lives could have been saved, ministry sources said. Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on the UP governance model: The particular challenge for Indian democracy is that the Adityanath policy could be a threat both if it succeeds and if it fails. We are coming to a stage of Indian democracy where we must not be content with peaceful transitions of power. Must read Working long hours near Covid patients, Karnataka hospital staff claim their family members to also include in the priority group to receive coronavirus vaccines. Earlier this week, Odisha became one of the first states to include the families of healthcare workers in its vaccination priority group after independently purchasing doses. From a 28-year-old man who lost both parents to Covid, to a 60-year-old man with symptoms of Covid who was afraid to be tested last week, a team of counselors and clinical psychologists in the field by Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad have provided advice to over 150 people facing mental health issues due to the pandemic. And finally Old books, pictures and nocturnal walks in his lawn were keeping the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh company in isolation, as he battles Covid-19. I am grateful to my fans for their wishes, which kept me in a good mood, he said. In today’s episode of 3 things, we’re looking at 2DG, DRDO’s new oral drug for Covid, the CGSB ship disaster off the coast of Mumbai, and the recently approved home test kit for Covid-19. Until tomorrow, Rahel philipose Express caricature by EP Unny.

