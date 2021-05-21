ECP does not accept or reject a new application





ISLAMABAD – PTI accounts review concluded Thursday as Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) neither accepted nor rejected petitioner’s latest request to extend reading for three days to allow review of all records original PTI bank requisitioned by the State Bank of Pakistan which had been kept secret from reading.

Meanwhile, sources within the review board revealed that two of the petitioner’s financial analysts conducted a thorough review of the PTI documents submitted to them within the allotted 40 hours, spread over several days.

Subsequently, speaking to the media, petitioner and founding member of the PTI, Akbar S Babar, called it unfortunate that the obstacles created by the review committee hinder rather than facilitate the reading process.

Babar said the information shared for reading was only the “tip of the iceberg”. But the iceberg of the mega fundraising scam was so huge that even the “tip of the iceberg” would sink the proverbial “Titanic”.

Babar said that once the report is finalized in the next few days, it will be submitted to the PCE and made public. He predicted that a billion rupees Benami Tsunami “would hit the PTI as soon as the report was made public.”

Babar challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to participate in a live televised debate on the foreign funding issue to share the facts firsthand and decide who was on the good or the bad side of honesty.

Babar said Imran Khan’s voice had lost its credibility. The people in general and the PTI base in particular had been abandoned by a government that had no idea how to rule and how to deliver.

He reiterated that if the petitioner could see the PTI documents in 40 hours, why had it taken more than three years for the review board and was still inconclusive? He said answers would be sought and those responsible for covering up the facts would be held accountable.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos