Turkey supports the Palestinian cause on international platforms

ANKARA

Turkey is trying to support the Palestinian cause on international platforms and in the Islamic world, a senior official said Thursday, criticizing the international system’s approach to the issue.

President of Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Allied Communities (YTB) Abdullah Eren discussed Nakba Day, or day of disaster, and recent Israeli attacks on Palestinians during a online panel.

Nakba Day marks the forced eviction in 1948 of nearly 800,000 Palestinians from their homes in historic Palestine.

Emphasizing that the great resistance of the Palestinian people to Israeli policies and disproportionate violence, Eren said:

“Although the international system, especially the UN, is blind and deaf to the Palestinian cause, Turkey tries to support the cause both on international platforms and in the Islamic world.”

Eren said that YTB’s biggest support for Palestine is the Turkiye scholarships.

“Today, more than 530 Palestinian students in Turkey are studying only with the Turkiye scholarships from YTB, and we have graduated nearly 600 students so far,” he said.

The Turkiye Fellowship Program, also known as Turkiye Burslari, offers a range of programs designed for every level of study, including undergraduate, graduate, research and language teaching opportunities in the most prestigious universities in Turkey for international students and researchers.

Palestinian resistance

“The Palestinian people are in a difficult situation, they are under pressure, but the spirit of resistance is fresh and strong. Today all the Palestinians have offered their resistance as one,” the Turkish consul general told Jerusalem, Ahmet Riza Demirer.

Referring to the latest Palestinian resistance to Israeli violence, he drew attention to the fact that there has not been such a struggle for about 20 to 30 years.

Demirer stressed the importance of gaining the support of the international community and noted perhaps for the first time in world public opinion, support for Palestine trumps “the messages conveyed by the Jewish lobbies” .

Attacks on Jerusalem beyond the Palestinian cause

Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Faed Mustafa said the attacks on Jerusalem go beyond the Palestinian cause and are a problem for the entire Islamic world.

He expressed his sadness over Arab states normalizing their relations with Israel and said the normalization process, which would encourage Israel, is embarrassing.

“Because the legitimate rights of the Palestinians are being usurped here and they remain indifferent to this act of usurpation,” he said.

He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people for their support for the Palestinian cause.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and more than 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have spilled over into Gaza following Israeli assaults on worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

* Writing of Seda Sevencan in Istabul.

