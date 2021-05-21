Donald Trump to host rallies in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina





Former President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he will hold campaign-style rallies in four battlefield states in the coming weeks, as speculation swirled that he would mount another White House bid in 2024.

“Relatively soon, we’ll do one in Florida, we’ll do one in Ohio, we’ll do one in Georgia, we’ll do one in North Carolina,” Trump told One America News. “We’ll be announcing them very soon in the next week or two, and I think we’ll probably start in Florida and Ohio and announce the rallies very soon.”

A source close to the 45th president told the Post last week that Trump would hold at least two rallies in June, with a third event likely to take place around the July 4 vacation.

Trump has attended several interviews with conservative media since his departure in January. He gave his first major post-presidential speech at the Conservative Political Action Annual Conference in February and is expected to headline the North Carolina Republican Party convention on June 5.

Trump has yet to confirm whether he will run for office in 2024 amid swirling speculation. Getty Images

The former president has not addressed his supporters at a rally since the Jan.6 “Stop the Steal” event, which precipitated the deadly riot on the United States Capitol.

While Trump won Florida, Ohio and North Carolina in the 2016 and 2020 elections, he became the first Republican candidate to lose Georgia in the presidential election since George HW Bush in 1992 last year.

The former president has since criticized the conduct of Georgia election officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, over his defeat and has insisted without evidence that the loss was the result of electoral fraud. Republicans then lost both Georgia Senate seats in a pair of special elections in January, giving Democrats full control of Congress and the White House.

Trump again declined to confirm Thursday whether he would run for president in 2024, saying only, “I’ll make a decision at the right time and let you know.”

Additional reporting by Juliegrace Brufke

