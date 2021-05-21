Premier Khan says peace is needed to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential – business & finance





Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Asian countries to resolve their differences in order to unlock the potential of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Today Asia and the world are at an important turning point, said Prime Minister Khan as he spoke virtually at the Conference on the Future of Asia under the theme Shaping the Post-Era. Covid: Asia’s Role in Global Recovery Friday.

Our first priority right now is to face and defeat the COVID19 virus pandemic. This virus has created the world’s worst health, economic and social crisis in the past hundred years. Unless fully contained, it could create utter chaos and threaten peace in Asia and elsewhere in the world, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic had severely damaged poor and developing countries, but that we should keep our economies open for rapid recovery. Providing low-income countries and other countries in financial difficulty with fiscal space and liquidity is essential to respond to the impact of the pandemic and revive their economic growth and preserve social stability, he said.

To ensure a rapid recovery, in Asia and elsewhere, we must keep economies open, revive disrupted supply chains and resist the temptation to protect, the prime minister said.

The prime minister said he had proposed a five-point agenda for debt relief, special drawing rights and reallocation, greater concessional finance, meeting climate finance commitments and ending the flows. illicit finance from developing countries.

I am happy that consensus is already emerging on these essential actions. I welcome the expansion of the G20 Debt Suspension Initiative, the agreement to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs, expand funding for the International Development Association, and expand the support program for emergency to multilateral development banks. The recommendation of the FACTII panel on illicit financial flows must be implemented, he said.

Resilient and vibrant economic growth, especially in Asia, significantly depends on greater integration and greater physical connectivity, he said. The Prime Minister believed that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) offers an important path to such regional integration in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative. It has generated economic activity, jobs and will strengthen bilateral and regional trade, ”Khan said.

He said Pakistan invited all friendly countries to invest in the various industrial economic zones being established under the aegis of CPEC. Pakistan plans to serve as a geo-economic hub connecting the economies of Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and beyond, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Asia-Pacific countries should settle their differences for peace, security and economic prosperity in the region. These sub-regions are the areas with the greatest potential for new dynamic growth in Asia. This potential cannot be fully unleashed if we do not resolve the outstanding conflicts and disputes in the region, he said.

He urged the international community to take action against the atrocities committed by the occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India and in Palestine.

Imran Khan said India will have to end human rights violations in occupied territory and should reverse illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 to resume dialogue. He said the Kashmir dispute can be resolved through the implementation of UN resolutions.

