Trump Org’s Allen Weisselberg will backfire on Trump





Jennifer Weisselberg has said Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump organization, will turn against Trump. She is Allen Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law and was married to her son Barry. Jennifer Weisselberg has also cooperated with prosecutors investigating Trump. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Jennifer Weisselberg has said that Allen Weisselberg, her former father-in-law and longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, will turn against Donald Trump.

Weisselberg spoke to CNN on Thursday about New York’s investigations into the Trump organization and the former president. Interviewer Erin Burnett asked him directly: “Is Allen Weisselberg going to turn on Trump?”

She responded with a simple “yes”, prompting Burnett to note that there was “no hesitation” with her answer.

Read more: Meet Donald Trump’s Next Enemies: The 15 New York Prosecutors and Investigators Ready to Ward off the Ex-President with Historic Civil and Criminal Investigations

Weisselberg was married to Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry Weisselberg from 2014 to 2018. Trump and his wife attended their wedding and Weisselberg was also in attendance at Trump’s inauguration. Since September, she has been cooperating with prosecutors investigating Trump’s finances and has handed over several boxes of documents and a laptop.

Trump is the subject of two investigations in New York. The New York attorney general’s office said on Tuesday it was investigating the Trump organization “on a criminal basis,” as opposed to a civilian investigation. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is also conducting a criminal investigation into whether the Trump organization has committed tax and insurance fraud, among other crimes.

OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) May 21, 2021

The two offices are also reviewing Allen Weisselberg’s taxes and personal finances in hopes of gaining leverage that could convince him to cooperate with prosecutors in the Trump investigations, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, the former attorney and Trump fixer, has said he believes Trump will be the one to denounce everyone else involved in the investigations into the Trump organization, including his own children.

Weisselberg also told Burnett that by attending Trump’s inauguration in 2017, he felt “dangerous” to become president.

“The amount of power given to a president, I just think it’s irresponsible to give someone who is selfish and narcissistic so much power when it’s inevitably always for himself,” she said. declared.

When asked why she is now cooperating with prosecutors, Weisselberg said it was because “it’s so horrible that Donald Trump can go back to being president knowing what I know.”

