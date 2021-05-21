Shehbaz accuses PM of ripping off ring road – Newspaper





CHARSADDA: National Assembly opposition leader and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday weighed in with a claim in the ongoing controversy over the Rawalpindi Ring project Road, claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had given permission for the extension despite the fact that there was no such provision in the original plan.

His remarks came days after the prime minister ordered an investigation into the realignment of the project, which not only increased its cost by 25 billion rupees, but also allegedly benefited some private housing companies.

Mr Sharif said that during the tenure of the PML-N government, various megaprojects, including the highway and the orange line, were completed, but no scandals were uncovered. However, he alleged, corruption worth billions of rupees had been committed in connection with the BRT project in Peshawar executed by the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The opposition leader said the issue of ex-PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, who has formed his own group within the party, will be discussed at the next PML-N meeting.

Assault government strategy to deal with pandemic

Although this is an internal PTI problem, we will discuss it in our party, he said, speaking to reporters during a visit to Charsadda on Thursday. He had come to Charsadda to offer his condolences on the death of veteran nationalist leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other senior PML-N leaders were present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif dispelled the impression that his release from prison was the result of a deal. He said it was not the first time he had been in jail. He said the PML-N and other political forces were fighting the government.

In response to a question, he said the government was in contempt of court by not allowing him to travel abroad for treatment.

The opposition leader said he was tortured during his imprisonment.

He criticized the vaccination campaign and the government’s strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the third wave of Covid-19 had taken its toll due to government incompetence.

He said whenever concerns about vaccines or any other issue such as inflation or poverty arose, the government would respond only by shouting chor daaku (thieves and gangsters).

Mr. Sharif praised the sacrifices of the Awami National Party and its members against terrorism and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his people have made a huge contribution to fighting and eradicating terrorism and building peace.

He praised Begun Naseem Wali as a brave and courageous woman and said that she encouraged and enabled the participation of women in politics.

Posted in Dawn on May 21, 2021

