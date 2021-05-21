Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed on Covid control measures in Ernakulam | Kochi News





KOCHI: Ernakulam District collector S Suhas attended a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to review action taken in districts from where most Covid cases have been reported. Suhas informed the Prime Minister that the district could successfully fight the second phase of Covid so far.

The number of active Covid cases in the district has come down to 47,369. Kerala has adopted a strategy of decentralized activities which are carried out by relevant local bodies to combat the pandemic. The same strategy was also implemented in Ernakulam district.

Surveillance mapping, examination of disease severity in each area, appropriate testing, etc. are part of the Covid control measures. Neighborhood-level committees properly monitor the situation and help the authorities to apply the measures within their limits.

The test per million (TPM) in the district is 4,500, which is the best in the country, Suhas said. There are frontline Covid treatment centers (CFLTC) or home care centers (DCC) in all local bodies in the district. There are Covid treatment centers in all taluks in the district. The disease diagnosis system with the help of the outpatient wing of public hospitals has helped reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The oxygen supply to hospitals is ensured by means of a war room. There is an oxygen monitoring system in every hospital to prevent its loss. The death rate in the district is 0.2 percent, which is very low compared to the world, Suhas said.

As of Thursday, 3,336 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in different parts of the district. Of these, 3,243 patients contracted the disease through local contact. A total of 4,418 recoveries were reported in the district that day.

There are 2,682 beds available at Covid treatment centers in the district. Of the total of 5,096 beds reserved for Covid treatment, 2,414 beds are occupied. Out of a total of 2,332 beds in the DCCs, 820 are occupied. A total of 241 beds have been set up in the district’s second-line Covid treatment centers.

