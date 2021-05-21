Trump’s Justice Department seized CNN tapes linked to correspondent’s phone and email





The news comes less than two weeks after The Washington Post reported that the Trumps Justice Department secretly obtained three telephone tapes from Post reporters and attempted to obtain their email logs. The move was apparently aimed at uncovering the sources of a 2017 article about a federal investigation into alleged links between Russia and the campaign of then presidents.

It’s a big story that just got bigger, Bruce Brown, executive director of the Journalists Committee for Press Freedom, said in a statement. The fact that a reporter from another news organization had communications materials seized by Trump’s Justice Department suggests that the administrations’ latest efforts to interfere in reporter-source relations and gather cold information are more radical than we originally thought.

Brown called on the Justice Department to provide a detailed explanation of what happened and why, and how he plans to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public. Coley told POLITICO that department heads are meeting with reporters soon to hear their concerns and convey more to the attorney general. [Merrick] Garlands supports and is strongly committed to a free and independent press.

CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker criticized the actions of the Department of Justice.

CNN strongly condemns the covert collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment, Zucker said.

Post’s story on Russia, which said then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak said he discussed Russia-related matters with Jeff Sessions, Trump’s campaign adviser at the time, sparked Trump’s anger in the early months of his tenure. Two weeks after the story, Sessions, who at the time was attorney general, announced a crackdown on a supposed culture of leaks.

Justice Ministry spokesman Marc Raimondi said the purpose of the investigation involving Post journalists was not to prosecute the journalists.

The targets of these investigations are not the recipients of the news media, but rather those who have access to the national defense information which provided it to the media and who therefore failed to protect it as legally required, a declared Raimondi.

CNN said it was not clear when the investigation involving Starr began, whether it was under Sessions or Attorney General William Barr, and what the Trump administration might have been looking for.

Under guidelines amended in 2013 by then Attorney General Eric Holder, after controversies over departments’ use of law enforcement mechanisms involving journalists, DOJ is required to notify journalists searches within 45 days, or 90 days in urgent circumstances. The timing of these notices suggests that the Justice Department received the information under the direction of President Joe Biden.

Josh Gerstein contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos