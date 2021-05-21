Corona LIVE: The fight against Covid is going to be long; The second wave put the health system under pressure, according to the Prime Minister





India has reported 259,591 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while deaths have increased by 4,209, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Friday. Covid-19 India Live Update, Coronavirus Case and Deaths in India Live Coverage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the Covid-19 situation in his constituency of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and meet with doctors, paramedics and other frontline health workers via video conference at 11 a.m. today ‘hui. He is expected to discuss efforts to tackle the second wave of coronavirus. Yesterday, he spoke with chief ministers, deputy ministers and field officials from 10 states about the current situation with Covid-19 and vaccination. He warned states not to waste vaccines because it is the main weapon in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He asked DMs to study the spread and severity of coronavirus infections in children and youth. He said the virus is mutating, we need to change our strategies accordingly. We cannot let our guard down. Until a few days ago, India was reporting more than 3 lakh cases of Covid-19 per day. The number of coronavirus infections has dropped drastically. In the past 5 days, the country has reported less than 3 lakh virus infections per day, which is a good sign given that at one point (mid-May) India was reporting more than 4 cases. lakh per day. Overall, the positivity rate has also declined. As many as 303 districts experienced a drop in positivity rate, down from 210 districts the previous week, indicating that the severity of the second wave may be over. However, the high number of deaths and the increase in black fungus cases remain a problem for the government. Due to a sudden spike in black fungus cases, the Center yesterday made the disease reportable. Also read: Expect Covid-19 containment from August, but serious work remains to be done, says global expert Bhramar Mukherjee India has reported 259,591 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while deaths have increased by 4,209, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Friday. The country’s total of Covid-19 stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331. Active cases in the country have further declined to 30,27,925, or 11.63% of total infections. The recovery rate from Covid-19 has also improved to reach 87.25%. In a major positive development for India’s fight against coronavirus, Bharat Biotech announced yesterday that the company will increase its Covid-19 (Covaxin) vaccine production capacity by 17 million doses per month. The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per year at GMP facilities that are already operational, Bharat Biotech said in a statement. In another positive development, the government approved the first home Covid-19 test kit. The Indian Council for Medical Research has given a nod to the Home Use Covid Test Kit developed by MyLab Discovery Solutions. This will give a major boost to testing capacity in India. In the meantime, several states / UTs are subject to some sort of restrictions, be it lockdowns or curfews, to limit the spread of the Coronavirus infection. Many states have already extended the lockdown / restrictions until the end of May; some are considering increasing it further. Tamil Nadu is considering an extension of the lockdown as cases continue to rise.

