K-2 nuclear power plant will produce 1,100 MW of clean energy, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually inaugurated the Karachi nuclear power plant (K-2) on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the unit created through cooperation between Pakistan and China would produce 1,100 MW of clean energy. “This is important to us because Pakistan is among the 10 countries most threatened by climate change.”

He said glaciers provide 80 percent of Pakistan’s water needs. “Glaciers are melting at a rapid rate, and our future generations will face severe water scarcity as well as food security challenges if the effects of climate change are not reversed.”

Therefore, clean energy is important to us, he said. He also lamented that Pakistan has not tried to use renewable resources to generate electricity. “Unfortunately, we have not focused on producing energy from water despite the country’s potential to do so.”

He said the project will help train the workforce and facilitate technology transfer from China, adding that 40,000 experts have visited the country over a long period. “This is another area of ​​cooperation with China.”

The prime minister added that Pakistan also celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations with China on Friday. “It’s a very unique relationship,” he said, adding that it spans all levels.

“We are confident that China will stand by our side during difficult times. It is fortunate for us that Pakistan has close ties with an emerging power and a developed country like China,” he said, adding that people-to-people contacts will also be. increase now.

“China has faced problems similar to those facing Pakistan today and we have a lot to learn from them,” he said. “Pakistan can learn a lot from China on controlling pollution, eradicating poverty and corruption.”

The K-2 plant has a life expectancy of 60 years, extendable to another 20 years. It is designed with higher plant availability and capacity factors, and an extended refueling cycle.

Construction of the K-2 began in November 2013, while its fuel loading began on December 1, 2020 after approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

A series of cold and hot functional commissioning tests related to plant operation and safety were carried out, before reaching criticality at the end of February this year. After further reactor physics tests, the plant was connected to the national grid on March 18, 2021 for operational tests and power escalation tests.

