United Nations General Assembly debate on Israel-Hamas conflict sparks World War of Words

Israeli and Palestinian envoys each call for unequivocal condemnation of the other in emergency meeting in New York as ceasefire looms

As Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki finished speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York on Thursday afternoon, reports from the Middle East of a ceasefire. the fire between Israel and Hamas was emerging.

But the debate in the United Nations General Assembly throughout the day exposed two diametrically opposed views of the long-standing conflict.

Israel rebuked the world community, with Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan saying that the UN’s failure to unequivocally condemn Hamas has essentially condemned the Israelis and Palestinians to a state of perpetual war by strengthening the terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip.

There should be no mistakes. If this institution strengthens Hamas, it will make the possibility of Hamas replacing the Palestinian Authority much more likely and eliminate the possibility of a future dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, Erdan told The Media Line.

Israel’s detractors and many on the podium countered that a lukewarm international response only allows Israel to continue to act with impunity in its policies towards the Palestinians.

Asked about the buzz of an impending ceasefire, which went into effect at 2 a.m. on Friday, Maliki said it was good in the short term, but unsatisfactory in the long term.

It’s good that the Palestinian people can fall asleep tonight knowing they will have a better tomorrow, but it’s not enough – not enough at all, Maliki told reporters at a press conference in the afternoon.

We cannot forget Jerusalem. The al-Aqsa Mosque was desecrated daily by Israeli soldiers and settlers. Today’s message is not only to condemn Israeli atrocities and crimes, but that we must work to protect and defend Jerusalem, he said.

There was also a great deal of discontent, mostly expressed in subtle ways, in the United States for thwarting three UN Security Council statements on the conflict, which seemed equivocal between Israel’s defensive actions against what it said. called Gaza military targets and Hamas fires thousands of rockets at civilian communities in Israel.

Over the past two weeks, the United States has approached this crisis in Israel and Gaza with one goal: to end the conflict as quickly as possible. We did not remain silent. In fact, I do not believe that there is a country which works with more urgency and with more fervor for peace. This is not an easy task. And it is not the silence. It’s a fact. I share to underscore our deep commitment and commitment to work with Israelis, Palestinians and partners in the region to resolve this conflict, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.

Erdan also warned those who were using the conflict to invoke anti-Semitic tropes, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was berated by the United States over his recent comments that Israelis are child killers. who are only satisfied by sucking their (Palestinian) blood.

Erdan left the General Assembly debate after Maliki accused Israel of intentionally killing Palestinian children in the latest wave of violence.

The demonization of Israel on the international stage, encouraged by members of this assembly who spout anti-Semitic rhetoric, encourages sickening attacks on Jews around the world, Erdan said.

Almost at the right time, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who traveled to New York for the debate, was called on Thursday by a CNN presenter after claiming in a live interview that Israel was losing the PR battle despite using his connections and deep pockets. to control the media.