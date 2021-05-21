Donald Trump criticizes Biden ‘weak’ for Israel-Gaza conflict, says Hamas would not dare to fire rockets with him in charge





DONALD Trump criticized “weak” Joe Biden for the recent Israel-Gaza conflict, saying Hamas would not have attacked if he was still in the White House.

The former president made the remarks in an interview broadcast last night – hours after a ceasefire was declared following an 11-day blitz in the Gaza Strip that left more than 200 dead .

8

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden for his approach throughout the recent Israel-Gaza conflictCredit: AFP

8

The 11-day bombing between Israel and Hamas left more than 200 deadCredit: Reuters

Trump told cable news channel OANN that Biden had shown weakness during the conflict and said Hamas would not have dared to fire rockets at Israel if he was still in office.

The former president said, “He has shown such weakness. They have planes flying over Taiwan now. You wouldn’t have had this problem in Israel.

“They didn’t fire rockets. They fire thousands of rockets into Israel that wouldn’t have arrived with me.”

Trump admitted he was afraid of the future of the Middle East, DailyMail.com reports.

He said, “You get the war, you get a big war in the Middle East and it’s going to get worse.”

The interview was originally filmed on Tuesday, but aired hours after Joe Biden appeared to take some credit for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

8

Biden hailed the ceasefire but said the United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itselfCredit: Reuters

8

Houses have been destroyed throughout the conflictCredit: Getty

8

Israel’s iron dome intercepts missiles fired from the Gaza StripCredit: Eyevine

Addressing the nation, Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a mutual and unconditional ceasefire.

The Egyptians informed Washington that political leaders in Gaza had also agreed to end the fighting.

The president welcomed the decision, but said the United States “fully supports” Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist attacks.

Biden also pledged to help Israel rebuild its Iron Dome defense system, pointing out that the United States has helped its development.

The deal ends the heaviest cycle of fighting between enemies since a 50-day war in 2014.

The fighting began on May 10 when Hamas militants fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

8

People search for survivors in the rubble of a building that was bombed in Gaza CityCredit: Eyevine

8

Streaks of light lit the sky in Ashkelon, Israel on Tuesday as Hamas launched rockets from the Gaza StripCredit: Reuters

8

Palestinians pictured assessing the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Beit Hanun earlier this weekCredit: AFP

The place is a flash site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Brutal police tactics in the compound and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had previously inflamed tensions.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved the truce on the basis of what one official reportedly called “calm in exchange for silence.”

Rocket attacks by Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad resumed Thursday after an eight-hour hiatus, as Israel continued to bombard which it said was aimed at destroying the factions’ military capabilities.

Health officials in Gaza said 232 Palestinians – including 65 children – were killed and more than 1,900 injured in aerial bombardments.

Israel has said it has killed at least 160 fighters in Gaza.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of residents being treated for injuries sustained in rocket attacks.

‘KILLER’ CAUGHTCops makes arrest after kidnapped, brutally murdered 4-year-old boy

Harry says Royals showed ‘utter neglect’ and Charles let him ‘suffer’

American men are ready for the official return of MULLETS

Trump IS plans to run for president again in 2024, says former White House doctor

BORDER ‘COVER-UP’Shock video shows Biden administrator’ secretly transporting migrant children to Tennessee ‘

‘DON’T COME AROUND MY KIDS’ ‘Kidnapper’ warned to ‘stay away’ days before ‘killing’ 4-year-old boy

The planned truce came after Iranian forces reportedly launched an armed suicide drone into Israel as forces rushed to intercept it at the border.

Netanyahu called Tehran a “boss of terror” after claiming that a drone loaded with explosives shot down this week was sent by Iran.

He believes it was launched from Iraq or Syria after being shot down by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Biden takes CREDIT for Israel and Hamas ceasefire, promises stronger ‘Iron Dome’ defense

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos