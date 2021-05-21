Sapphire-Bay to generate Rs 25 billion in revenue, PM says





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the progress of the Sapphire-Bay project under the town of Ravi on Thursday.

He was informed that the income receivable from the 2,000 acre project had been estimated at Rs 25 billion. In addition, the project would generate a total of Rs150 billion economic activities.

Two other Ravi City sub-projects comprising zones 4, 5, 7 and the island would soon be available for investment. The revenues received by the government from these have been estimated at 130 billion rupees in total and together they will lead to economic activities of 750 to 900 billion rupees.

Thus, the Prime Minister was informed that the works started on 15,000 acres of the Ravi City project would result in a total economic activity of Rs 1 trillion by December of this year, which would provide many job opportunities. in the country.

He chaired a review meeting on the Ravi Urban Development Authority and the central business district. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of the New Pakistan Housing Authority, Lieutenant General (retired ) Anwar Ali Haider, LDA Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Imran and relevant senior officials. .

Also present were Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen, Advisor to Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary of Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik , Babar Hayat Tarar, Member of the Revenue Board, CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin. Central Business District President Irfan Elahi and other leaders participated via video link.

The meeting was informed that recently contacts have been made with all the major universities in the country for the opening of campuses in Ravi City, to which a positive response has started to flow. In addition, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Swiss company Leung-Stone Green-Tech, which will help the development of international standard farms in Zone 3 with modern agricultural technology. This measure was taken in view of the growing food needs of the country.

The meeting was informed that a young leaders program has been launched to ensure the participation of young people in the Ravi City project in which 25,000 applications have been received to date. From June of this year, the first group of young people would start regular work.

Regarding the central business district, the PM was informed that the land had been identified in the first sub-phase in which local and foreign investors were showing great interest. In addition, the railways and the Central Business District Authority would jointly initiate construction projects on railroad land to use unused railroad land.

Emphasizing the rapid completion of the projects, the prime minister said that the city of Ravi and the central business district will boost economic activities in the country, which will create employment opportunities, reduce population pressure in Lahore and that citizens would benefit from international standard accommodation.

He stressed the importance of formulating master plans for large cities as soon as possible, arguing that the rate at which unorganized and unplanned urban boundaries were increasing was not only detrimental to the environment, but that there was also had serious food security risks and administrative problems.

Presiding over the weekly meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here, the Prime Minister instructed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to immediately formulate a green space protection plan and an implementation strategy as as a national emergency.

He entrusted the Minister of Finance with the responsibility of formulating and presenting a comprehensive plan for the transmission of technical and professional skills to individuals.

It was decided to amend the existing laws and regulations regarding the use of agricultural, residential and other land for the protection of green spaces so that agricultural land and green spaces can be protected.

The meeting was briefed on the Sustainable Building Code, prepared by the Ministry of the Environment. It was also decided to implement the Green Building Code as a pilot project under New Pakistan Housing Projects.

