Writers Arundhati Roy and Pankaj Mishra slam Penguin for new version of Modi’s Exam Warriors

A + New Delhi: Authors Pankaj Mishra and Arundhati Roy criticized Penguin Random House India for its decision to release an updated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ book, Review warriors,in the midst of the raging pandemic. In a letter published inLondon Book Review blog, Age of anger, author Panakj Mishra wroteto the CEO of the publishing house, Gaurav Shrinagesh, whom Penguin Random House has effectively chosen, in this dark time, to engage in a flamboyant propaganda campaign of politicians by publishing and promoting Warriors Review. Certainly, as a spokesperson for Modis, PRH appears to be a very unwelcome hotbed for writers who see his regime as a calamity for India, Mishra wrote. According to a report in theGuardian, Arundhati Roy also questioned PM Modis’ credentials and said we don’t know what exams (if any) this Exam Warrior took. “Modis publication Warriors Review is a similar form of self-debasement, made more ridiculous by the unsolved mystery of Modis degrees, a correspondence BA taken at the age of 28, and an entire masters degree in political science from a university in Gujarat that didn’t has never offered such a course, the report Roy quoted as saying. She also said that the Modi government and “its Hindu nationalist supporters” had put publishers and literary events under massive pressure in recent years. Having bent and intimidated almost any institution at will, they now seek the respectability of being mainstream authors invited to mainstream events. Many publishers and litfests have succumbed. Also read: Grand coxswain, catalyst of history, ABCD PM how breathless media barons greet guest Modi Penguin Random House responds Responding to Pankaj Mishra’s letter, the CEO of Penguin Random House said that the publication’s team of editors and editors make independent publication decisions with the support of the sales and marketing teams. This decentralized and independent structure allows for autonomous publishing decisions, as is the case with all Penguin Random House companies around the world, he writes. Earlier this month, Roy also hadrequestPM Modi must step down for his management of Covid-19 in the country. Warriors Reviewwas firstpublishedin 2018 with the aim of helping young students cope with exam stress. It is said that its updated versioncontainupdated mantras for parents, awareness on topics like mental health, the role of technology and time management in the midst of the pandemic. Also read: Modi once ruled the political outlook. Farmer protests now pose huge public relations challenge Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







