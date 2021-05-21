Boris Johnson ‘signs’ offer for zero-tariff trade deal with Australia





// = do_shortcode (‘[in-content-square]’)?> Boris Johnson has signed a zero-tariff, quota-free trade deal offer with Australia, it has been reported. He gave his blessing to Commerce Secretary Liz Truss to propose a 15-year transition, despite fears the move could devastate Welsh agriculture due to an influx of cheaper Australian beef and lamb. The proposed timetable has been approved by the internal Cabinet committee responsible for the talks, according to The Sun, with ministerial sources confident that a deal is now in sight. Australia and the UK could sign the new deal when their Prime Minister Scott Morrison travels to Cornwall next month for the G7 summit. There have been reports of a fierce internal battle underway in Whitehall between the Department of Agriculture and the Department of International Trade over the terms of the post-Brexit deal, amid fears it will trigger a reaction from farmers. But supporters of the deal insist food and wine will be cheaper in UK supermarkets when import taxes are removed. ‘Welsh Speaking Heartlands’ Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that the move to zero tariffs and zero quotas will impact Welsh speaking hearts. The Welsh government has said the post-Brexit deal must not lower food standards and disadvantage the Welsh agricultural sector, and it must not undermine national law. Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams said: Granting free access to cheap Australian lamb and beef would present a historic existential threat to Welsh farmers and the communities they support. The Prime Minister broke his promise to our farmers. A free trade deal with Australia could only add 0.01% to GDP over 15 years, but could devastate the Welsh farming industry for generations. No government that claims to act in the best interests of Welsh farmers will ever be able to sign such a deal. By refusing to exclude duty-free access for Australian agricultural products, the Prime Minister is once again showing his willingness to sacrifice Welsh agriculture for cheap political gain. Refusing to comment on the details of the meeting, No10 told The Sun last night that Boris Johnson “wants to maximize the huge opportunities offered by post-Brexit trade deals.” The Prime Minister’s spokesman insisted that any deal would include protections for the agricultural industry and hurt UK farmers, adding: ‘We want a deal that is good for the UK public and any deal would have protection for the UK public. the agricultural industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos