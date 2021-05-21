Poll: Modi tops among 5 world leaders who failed to manage pandemic





The popular news website The Conversation recently conducted a poll on the social media platform Twitter, where it shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted the worst among several world leaders in terms of their country’s response. to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we can see, Modi got 90% while former US President Donald Trump got 5%, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with 3.7% and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador with 1.3%. Modis’ own mistakes and missteps are a growing source of aggression. As coronavirus cases soared to unimaginable heights, Modi continued to organize huge election rallies and refused to cancel a Hindu religious holiday that drew millions to gather on a sacred river. All of this was done despite calls from health experts. Due to apathy and poorly planned measures, India has become the new epicenter of the global pandemic in no time, registering some 400,000 new cases per day by May 2021. We have experts from 5 countries looking at how 5 leaders messed up their country’s pandemic response. History: https://t.co/QxUiuPVL91 Who did the worst? Twitter only allows 4 options in a poll, so to vote for Lukashenko or someone else leave a comment below – The Conversation US (@ConversationUS) May 18, 2021 The nation has witnessed some horrific sites like overcrowded hospitals that have left people to die on the streets, crowded crematoria and a crumbling health care system with a chronic shortage of oxygen and no hospital beds. Critics and the public have called for Modis’ resignation while leading figures such as author Arundhati Roy have described the current situation in India as a crime against humanity. Things got out of hand as Modi continued to make a few mistakes. For example, giving remdesivir only to patients on oxygen, just to compensate for the drug crisis. Also, take late action to reduce the price of the protective cover made by SII. There has also been continued cover-up of community transmission as many virologists, epidemiologists and physicians have proven cases of community transmission every day. The devastating second wave of the pandemic in India led many to criticize the central government led by Prime Minister Modi. The country reported 2.67334 new coronavirus cases and 4,529 deaths on Wednesday. Click here for Recommended Movies on OTT (Daily Update List)







