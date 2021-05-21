75 KPK employees did not pass the TWK: Firli Bahuri’s response to Jokowi’s instructions to Fahri Hamzah’s reaction





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, finally opened his voice on the plight of 75 employees after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke. On the other hand, the former vice-president of the DPR, Fahri Hamzah, also gave his opinion on the controversy of 75 employees of the KPK who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK). At the same time, Fahri responded to the president’s position on the controversy of 75 KPK employees who were disabled after failing at TWK. Also read: Saut Situmorang calls on KPK leaders to obey Jokowi’s instructions: don’t treat the Corruption Eradication Commission as a private company Collected Tribunnews.com, Friday (21/5/2021), here is the last summary concerning the controversy of the 75 employees of the KPK who did not succeed TWK: 1. After Jokowi issues a statement, Firli Bahuri opens the voice Previously, President Jokowi had finally issued a directive regarding the dismissal of 75 KPK employees who had failed the TWK. Jokowi expressed his position after the issue became a public controversy. In his statement, Jokowi said TWK’s non-compliance should not have immediately resulted in the dismissal of 75 KPK employees. “If there is a gap, I think there is still a chance to improve through formal education on national knowledge, and corrective action needs to be taken at the individual and organizational levels,” Jokowi said. at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (5/17/2021), cited on the Setkab page. Also read: KPK receives 86 reports of receiving tips for Eid al-Fitr 2021, totaling hundreds of millions The President also endorsed the consideration of the Constitutional Court in the judgment of Law No. 19 of the year 2019 concerning the Second Amendment to the KPK Law, which stipulated that the process of changing the status of KPK employees into ASN must not infringe the rights of KPK employees to be appointed ASN.







