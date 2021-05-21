What does Erdogan want to tell the world about Cyprus?

Two months later, on July 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Cyprus, more precisely, in its Turkish part. The day before he said he was preparing to issue an appeal from there to the whole world. What important thing will Erdogan tell the world, Vestnik Kavkaza asked the turquologists.

Senior Turkish officials annually visit the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on July 20. On this day in 1974, the Turkish army entered the northern part of the island. The Turks who lived there did not want the island to be annexed to Greece, as the authorities in Athens wanted, so Ankara used force.

There are still two months until Erdogan’s trip, but the Turkish president has already given political analysts pause, saying his northern Nicosia appeal concerns not only the island divided between Greeks and Turks, but the whole world.

Doctor of historical sciences and visiting professor at the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University, Mehmet Perincek, believes the Turkish leader will urge partner countries to recognize the independence of Northern Cyprus.

“The accession of Northern Cyprus to Turkey is not on the agenda, Ankara does not yet have such a plan. Now Ankara will try to appeal to other countries – Russia, Iran , its partners and potential allies – to recognize the Northern Turkish Republic. Cyprus, ”he said.

The historian drew attention to the fact that in the Mediterranean Sea, a broad coalition was formed against Turkey, consisting of the United States, France, Greece, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates. They are carrying out military exercises to deprive Turkey of the ability to extract gas and, in general, to block its freedom of action in the region. Ankara resists the penetration of the Atlantic powers in Eurasia.

“Turkey stands at the gates of Eurasia. It should be emphasized that Turkey is resisting in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the Cyprus issue not only in the name of its national interests, but also in the name of the security and stabilization of everything Eurasian space. The United States surrounds Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean and threatens Russia. Washington has a strategy directed against Russia and Turkey in the Black and Mediterranean seas, “he said.

Therefore, Perincek believes Ankara and Moscow have a common interest in containing Washington, which is trying to besiege them.

“Moscow and Ankara need joint action to counter this threat. The Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea are now part of a united front on which a geopolitical confrontation is taking place. There is polarization in the region not only between the Turkey and Greece, but also between Russia and Ukraine. For the Atlantic side, Greece and Ukraine are nothing more than pawns. Therefore, Moscow and Russia should jointly consider the issues of Cyprus, of the Crimea, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, and they should find a common language. If Russia decides to recognize Northern Cyprus, then Turkey can recognize Crimea as part of the Russian Federation “, – a declared the historian.

Yashar Niyazbayev, editor-in-chief of MK Turkey, author of the telegram channel Turkey’s Agenda, has two versions of what Erdogan will say on July 20. The first is the need to support the independence of Palestine, the second is the statute. from Northern Cyprus.

“President Erdogan has created an intrigue. It means he will say something important. Considering that he has warned that this applies not only to Turkey, but to the whole world, thoughts come to mind , first of all, on the status of the Turkish part of Cyprus and Palestine, but also the possible discovery of natural resources off the coast of Cyprus, although this does not quite attract “the interest of the whole world” Therefore, there are two subjects left, Palestine and Cyprus, ”he said.

As for Northern Cyprus itself, the expert does not exclude the annexation of part of the island to Turkey: “Will Erdogan be able to announce the annexation of Northern Cyprus to Turkey? Anything is possible. But will Ankara be ready to face a backlash, with sanctions, with pressure from the global community now, when is the country trying to emerge from the protracted economic crisis? the main questions that remain a mystery to Erdogan’s plans. “

We will recall, in November 2020, during his visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan declared that the solution of the conflict between the Turks and the Greeks is possible on the basis of the principle of two states. “Cyprus has two different peoples and two separate states. The decision on the two states should be discussed on the basis of sovereign equality,” the politician said at the time.