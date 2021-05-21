PM Imran Khan inaugurates 1,100 MW nuclear power plant built in China





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually inaugurated the Karachi nuclear power plant (nuclear power plant) Unit-2 (K-2) on Friday, a state-of-the-art third-generation plant with improved safety systems.

The ceremony was held simultaneously at the K-2 nuclear power plant, Karachi and Beijing, China, and also marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said he was pleased that the K2 nuclear power plant was inaugurated today on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Clean energy is very important to us, he said, adding that the transfer of technology will be beneficial for the country.

He said Pakistan is keen to learn from China in various sectors, including managing rapidly expanding urban centers, reducing poverty and controlling corruption.

He said that the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is being expanded from connectivity projects and the energy sector to the establishment of economic zones and agricultural technologies.

The prime minister noted that relations between the two countries are on a high note and that Pakistanis respect and love China because Beijing has always supported Islamabad when it matters most.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from China’s development.

K-2 was connected to the national grid on March 18

The K-2 nuclear power plant has internal and external accident prevention capability and enhanced emergency response capability.

He has a life expectancy of 60 years, extendable to another 20 years. The power plant is designed with higher availability and capacity factors and an extended refueling cycle.

Construction of the K-2 plant began in November 2013, while its fuel loading began on December 01, 2020, after approval by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

A series of cold and hot functional commissioning tests related to plant operation and safety were carried out, before reaching criticality at the end of February this year.

After further reactor physics tests, the plant was connected to the national grid on March 18, 2021 for operational testing and power escalation tests, according to information made available by the Pakistan Energy Commission. atomic (PAEC).

With the inauguration of the K-2 nuclear power plant, PAEC will operate six nuclear power plants in the country. Two of them are located in Karachi, namely units 1 (K-1) and 2 (K-2) of the Karachi nuclear power plant, while four are located in Chashma, Mianwali district, called Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

Previously, the collective generation capacity of all nuclear power plants operated by PAEC was approximately 1,400 megawatts. The inauguration of the K-2 with a capacity of 1,100 MW will almost double these figures, considerably improving the overall share of nuclear in the energy mix.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Unit-3 (K-3) nuclear power plant with a similar capacity is also in the commissioning phase and is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2022.

It should be mentioned that adding clean, reliable and cost-effective nuclear power to the energy mix will greatly benefit society and the country as a whole.

