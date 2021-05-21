Narendra Modi says black fungus is a new challenge, you have to be ready to deal with it





Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Friday, said mucormycosis, or black fungus, a rare infection that has arisen in recovering coronavirus patients, has become a new challenge in India in the fight against the pandemic. The disease includes symptoms such as headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion, and partial loss of vision. We need to focus on taking precautions [against black fungus] and prepare to deal with it, Modi added, while addressing frontline workers in Varanasi. On Thursday, the Center had asked states and union territories to report mucormycosis, or a reportable disease under the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act. The move would mean that medical facilities will have to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the respective state health departments. Medical superintendents of all private and government hospitals will be required to send a daily report of black fungus cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program. The prime minister said India had to fight on several fronts in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This time the infection rate is much higher, Modi said. Patients have to stay in the hospital longer. This puts pressure on our health care system. Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here.

Modi said it was the hard work of doctors and health workers that helped manage the crisis. You all worked day and night to save the lives of every patient, he said. You got past your own comfort and problems and continued to work. The Prime Minister said India’s new mantra for dealing with the Covid-19 crisis is that where the disease is, there should be treatment. By creating micro-containment zones on this principle, the way you distribute drugs in towns and villages at home, is a very good move, Modi told frontline workers. This campaign should be as comprehensive as possible in rural areas. India is grappling with a fierce second wave of the coronavirus, which has overwhelmed health infrastructure. Several states are struggling with acute shortages of oxygen, vaccines and drugs. Modi and several of his party leaders have been accused of turning a blind eye to the events that propelled the spread of the infection and of imposing on state governments the responsibility of handling several Covid-related crises over the years. last few weeks. As of Friday morning, India recorded 2.59,551 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the number of infections to 2.60,31,991 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll has climbed from 4,209 to 2.91,331 .







