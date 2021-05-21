China builds villages along the disputed border with Tibet, with India and Bhutan

China has consistently pumped money for nearly a decade to build villages of moderate prosperity all along Tibet’s 4,000-kilometer border, much of which aligns with the disputed border with India.

A new Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) policy document released by the State Council Information Office on Friday said that by the end of 2020, many border villages in the remote province were better connected to highways. and that all villages in these areas had access to mobile communication.

The TAR has the longest international border with India in addition to having shorter ones with Nepal and Bhutan and the shortest with Myanmar.

China has land border disputes with India and Bhutan, which have not been resolved despite decades-long negotiations.

The statement of the border villages policy documents matches several recent reports, many of which are based on independent satellite imagery, which indicate that China is building new villages along the border with India to bolster its disputed land claims. , especially near Arunachal Pradesh.

The white paper, titled Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity, was released on Friday. Developing border areas and improving people’s lives is one section of the document.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee (Chinese Communist Party), the financial contribution has increased year by year for border development in Tibet. Particularly since 2012, border villages, townships and counties in Tibet have been granted more preferential state policies on building infrastructure, covering water, electricity, roads and housing.

In 2017, the TRE Plan on the construction of villages of moderate prosperity in border areas (2017-2020) was published, which, according to the newspaper, was designed to ensure better access to housing, water, electricity, roads, communications and the Internet among others.

Thanks to all these efforts in the border areas of Tibet, the infrastructure has seen remarkable improvements, all industries are flourishing and the population enjoys better living and working conditions, the white paper said.

According to the newspaper, residents along the 4,000 km outer border face difficult living and working conditions and high rates of poverty.

The policy document did not provide details on the number of new villages built or the number of villages that received financial and infrastructure assistance.

However, a 2019 report on the official TAR news portal said the government planned to build 624 affluent villages and farms on the borders of the Tibets.

The policy clearly matches what President Xi Jinping said in 2013.

On March 9, 2013, joining the Tibetan delegation at a roundtable discussion at the first session of the 12th National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, Xi said: To govern the country well, we must first to govern the borders well and govern the borders well we must first ensure stability in Tibet.

In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping also wrote a letter to Tibetan shepherds living near the Arunachal Pradesh border to settle and safeguard Chinese territory.

Last August, Chinese state media reported how the government had improved infrastructure in villages near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The public tabloid Global Times quoted Yadong County authorities to the TAR as saying that 27 households of 124 people had voluntarily moved from Yadong County to Pangda Village in September.

A Dec. 6, 2020, Hindustan Times report said several villages had risen in the tri-junction between India, Bhutan and China, and the move followed modernization and construction of military facilities. , including helipads and missile bases, the Real Line of Control (LAC) following the 2017 standoff at Doklam.

A new village has also appeared near Longju, near Arunachal, which witnessed the first clash between India and China in 1959, according to India-based Tibet expert Claude Arpi.

The guidance document also detailed the overall infrastructure development in the TRE.

Highways with a total length of 118,800 km have been built, providing access to all administrative villages in the region. Ninety-four percent of cities and 76 percent of administrative villages have direct access to asphalt and concrete roads, he said, adding that some 700 km of highways and first-tier highways are in service.

A number of serving airports have been constructed including Bamda Airport in Qamdo, Mainling Airport in Nyingchi, Peace Airport in Xigaze, and Gunsa Airport in Ngari. Tibet now has 140 national and international air routes in service, reaching 66 cities.

Most of the new airports are located near the border areas, especially with India.