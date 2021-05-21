Brexit News Live: Latest Boris Johnson & Scottish Independence Updates





Daily political briefing today Boris Johnsons ministers have been accused of a shocking lack of knowledge about the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland following the Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. Labor claimed the government failed to understand the terms of the protocol contained in Mr Johnsons’ deal. It follows an admission by Brexit Minister David Frost that No 10 had failed to secure the deal he wanted for Northern Ireland. In the meantime, it is understood that Mr Johnsons’ government will soon offer Australia a zero-tariff trade deal despite opposition from cabinet ministers and UK farmers fearing they will be ruined by cheap meat imports . The Prime Minister has reportedly given the green light to his International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in a bid to sign a deal in time for the G7 summit next months in Cornwall. Key points Show last update



1621589346 N ° 10: Australian negotiations still ongoing Downing Street said negotiations were still ongoing amid reports Boris Johnson had decided on a planned trade deal with Australia. Prime Minister is ready to offer Australia a 15-year transition to a zero-rate, quota-free trade pact, says The sun. Johnson has reportedly sided with International Trade Secretary Liz Truss on the need to strike a deal quickly. Downing Street insisted on Friday that farmers would be protected in any deal with Australia. Any deal would include protections for our agricultural industry and not harm British farmers, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said. We want a deal that is good for the British public and any deal would protect the agricultural sector. Boris Johnson outside No 10 (PENNSYLVANIA) Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 10:29 AM 1621588677 Spain will allow British tourists to enter from Monday Spain will allow British visitors to vacation from Monday May 24, it has been announced. Spain will allow British travelers to enter the country without a negative PCR test, according to an order published in the state’s official journal on Friday. However, Spain remains on the UK government’s orange list, with the government saying people should not go on vacation to these countries. And it looks increasingly unlikely that holiday hotspots like Spain, Greece, Italy and France will be on the UK travel green list in the next update in early June. Candidates for the green shift are believed to include Malta, Finland, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Fiji, British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos and Anguilla. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 10:17 AM 1621588003 EU’s Covid travel program ready for summer Great news from Brussels. A digital travel certificate that will allow Europeans to travel freely in the bloc will be ready by the end of June, the EU said. The European Parliament has approved the conditions of a program allowing citizens and residents of EU countries, vaccinated or not, to travel freely in the region. We are delivering on our commitment to have the EU’s Covid digital certificate in place before the summer, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 10:06 am 1621586894 Are British Youth Becoming Republican? A new poll has found that young people in the UK are no longer fascinated by the monarchy and would rather get rid of the institution. The YouGov survey shows that 41% of people aged 18-24 preferred an elected head of state, compared to 31 who wanted a king or queen. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 9:48 AM 1621586798 UK is a lot like Runrig, Gove tells SNP In case you missed it, Michael Gove told MPs the government will not legislate to prevent all future referendums. The Cabinet Office minister suggested that the Conservative government would not legislate to prevent a second Scottish independence vote from being held (although No.10 is convinced that the Scotland Act 1998 prevents a referendum without consent). He insisted on the issue through SNP Pete Wishart, who insisted that the recent Scottish elections had resulted in an outright victory for parties supporting independence. Govetold the SNP MP and former UK musician was like his former band Runrig saying that more could be accomplished by working together than in solo careers. The flatterer said Runrig worked brilliantly together. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove (PENNSYLVANIA) Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 9:46 AM 1621584852 Buckland drops ITV interview Robert Buckland does not appear to be in a very good mood this morning as he takes the media tour on behalf of the government. The justice secretary has completed his GMB interview rather abruptly after being toasted over confusion over Orange List countries. The minister said he had failed to get a word out through Edgeways. Buckland pointed out that amber was a no for going on vacation, but said it allows for necessary travel. He said he believed much of the public could be trusted to self-isolate after visiting an Amber List country. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 9:14 AM 1621584258 Government to address broader issues of BBC governance Robert Buckland said ministers would consider whether there were any governance issues at the BBC outside the purview of Lord Dysons’ report that needed to be considered. The justice secretary said GMB: There may be issues that Lord Dyson was not asked to cover that need to be looked at more broadly, so this is a very serious time for theBBC. They have apologized, which is appropriate, but it is clear that the broader issues of governance and the way things are managed now need to be looked at. When asked if BBC reporter Martin Bashir committed fraud with the fake bank statements, Buckland told LBC Radio: I think looking at Lord Dyson’s findings there are clearly some issues. very serious issues. I’m not going to say whether any criminal offenses have been committed here – I think that’s a matter for the police and investigating authorities. You wouldn’t expect me to tell you about it. In a statement this morning, Scotland Yard said it would assess the contents of the report in Martin Bashirs’ interview with Diana to ensure there was no significant new evidence. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 9:04 AM 1621583450 Government to consider BBC reforms, Culture secretary says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government would consider whether further governance reform at the BBC was needed after the broadcaster was pilloried by an investigation into Martin Bashirs’ 1995 interview with Diana . We will now reflect on Lord Dysons’ detailed report and consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed as part of the Charter’s mid-term review, Dowdens said on Twitter. I welcome the fact that the new leaders have launched this independent investigation and I expect them to ensure that this does not happen again. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 8:50 AM 1621582514 Boris Johnson wants deal with Australia for G7 summit Boris Johnson has apparently ended the row between ministers over a zero-tariff trade deal with Australia, making it clear he wants the deal done quickly. The Prime Minister has reportedly backed International Trade Secretary Liz Trusss’ goal of signing a deal at the G7 summit in Cornwall. Johnson has made it clear he is with Liz on the matter, a government official said. Time at the cabinet face-off meeting on Thursday. Truss is expected to speak to his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan today about its implementation in the coming weeks. It appears that the concerns of Environmental Secretary George Eustices have been dismissed. Michael Gove is also believed to be concerned that this may bolster support for Scottish independence, as farmers north of the border could be hit hardest. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 8:35 AM 1621581926 UK farmers will not be compromised with Australia deal, Minister promises The government will ensure that British farmers are not compromised in any free trade agreement with Australia, Minister Robert Buckland said. The Justice Secretary said any deal would of course take into account the very high welfare standards we have here in the UK. He also told BBC Radio 4s Today that the government will ensure that UK agriculture and UK farmers are not compromised, are not put at a disadvantage. British farmers don’t see it that way. Neil Shand, chief executive of the UK’s National Beef Association, told The Independent that a cheap import deal could lead to a slow and painful death for the national sector. Adam forrestMay 21, 2021 8:25 AM

