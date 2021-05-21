Politics
“ Covid has taken a lot of our loved ones ”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became moved as he sent his condolences to those who lost their lives in the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The effect of Covid-19 has been so vast that despite all efforts, many lives have been lost, Prime Minister Modi said in a voice choked with emotion, while interacting with medics, paramedics and other frontline health workers from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.
The Prime Minister said: “Covid-19 has torn many of our loved ones away from us. I pay tribute to those who have died of Covid-19 and extend my condolences to their beaver families.”
Interacting with frontline workers, the Prime Minister had to take several breaks and was apparently emotional, straining to hold back tears.
Calling the Covid-19 vaccine a “ safety armor ” against the killer virus, PM Modi also urged people to get vaccinated.
“Vaccination provided protection to our frontline workers, who could serve the population. In the coming days, we will extend vaccine protection to everyone,” the Prime Minister said.
“In our ongoing fight against Covid-19, a new black fungus challenge has surfaced. We need to focus on taking precautions and preparing to deal with it,” he added.
The Prime Minister has ordered officials to ensure rural India is Covid-free. Prime Minister Modi called on officials to raise awareness in rural areas so that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed in villages.
The Prime Minister, during the video conference, also congratulated Varanasi for its effective fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.
“You have contained the virus significantly, but there should be no complacency because it will be a long struggle,” Prime Minister Modi told doctors and frontline agents in Varanasi.
PM Modi reviewed the operation of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently launched through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]