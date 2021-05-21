“ Covid has taken a lot of our loved ones ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became moved as he sent his condolences to those who lost their lives in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The effect of Covid-19 has been so vast that despite all efforts, many lives have been lost, Prime Minister Modi said in a voice choked with emotion, while interacting with medics, paramedics and other frontline health workers from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said: “Covid-19 has torn many of our loved ones away from us. I pay tribute to those who have died of Covid-19 and extend my condolences to their beaver families.”

Interacting with frontline workers, the Prime Minister had to take several breaks and was apparently emotional, straining to hold back tears.

Calling the Covid-19 vaccine a “ safety armor ” against the killer virus, PM Modi also urged people to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination provided protection to our frontline workers, who could serve the population. In the coming days, we will extend vaccine protection to everyone,” the Prime Minister said.

“In our ongoing fight against Covid-19, a new black fungus challenge has surfaced. We need to focus on taking precautions and preparing to deal with it,” he added.

The Prime Minister has ordered officials to ensure rural India is Covid-free. Prime Minister Modi called on officials to raise awareness in rural areas so that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed in villages.

The Prime Minister, during the video conference, also congratulated Varanasi for its effective fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.

“You have contained the virus significantly, but there should be no complacency because it will be a long struggle,” Prime Minister Modi told doctors and frontline agents in Varanasi.

PM Modi reviewed the operation of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently launched through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

