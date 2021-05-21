Politics
India, 10 more ‘populist’ governments mismanaged 2020 pandemic, Swedish institute report says
New Delhi: India is one of 11 populist countries in the world to have mismanaged the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a working paper released by the V-Dem Institute, which is part of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.
Established in 2014, V-Dem is an independent research institute based at the University of Gothenburg and has published a data-rich Global Democracy Report every year since 2017. V-Dem stands for “Varieties of Democracy”.
The paper compares the performance of populist and non-populist governments during the Covid pandemic in 2020. The sample includes 42 developed and developing economies, 11 of which are ruled by populists.
These countries are: India, Brazil, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Mexico, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. Their leaders, during the reporting period, included Narendra Modi, Jair Bolsonaro, Benjamin Netanyahu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.
The United States, India and Brazil have seen upper number of Covid-19 cases, followed by France, Turkey, Russia and the UK during the pandemic. India, which has the second-highest number of cases after the United States, is currently facing a new outbreak with more than 3 lakh of new cases every day, health systems under extreme pressure and a black fungus now. an epidemic in some states.
The paper concludes that the policy response score to the pandemic is lower in countries with populist governance and that excess mortality from the virus is higher in these countries than in non-populist countries.
Non-populist countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland .
Also read: Near rivers in the heart of the country and across Vindhyas, proof of what politics sucks and what works
Populist government policies tend to be quick fixes
Based on the writings of Dutch political scientist Cas Mudde, the document defines populism as a thin ideology which considers society to be split into two groups, the pure people against the corrupt elite and argues that politics should be an expression of the general will of the people. .
The paper finds that policies adopted by populist governments tend to be quick fixes. This means that they are less likely to implement large-scale and targeted measures to contain the spread of the virus. Populist governments tend to advocate anti-scientific attitudes, and citizens subject to such views are less likely to take the virus seriously and comply with public health recommendations, he adds.
To highlight the differences between populist and non-populist governments, the paper analyzed government responses from the Oxford COVID-19 Response Tracker, citizen behavior from Google Covid-19 Mobility Reports, and the country-specific severity of the pandemic. calculated by excess mortality.
Earlier this tear, V-Dem Institute released its fifth annual democracy report, titled Autocratization Goes Viral, in which it demoted India from the world’s largest democracy to electoral autocracy, citing the muzzling of media and abuse of defamation and sedition laws. .
Also read: India is only partially free Freedom in the World report downgrades its status
