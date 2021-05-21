President Xi follows Maos’ footsteps to commit atrocities in Tibet

The news from Tibet over the past few years leaves no doubt that the days of former Chinese Communist Party founder Mao Zedong are back in this sensitive and very valuable colony of President Xi Jinping.

Passionate observers of China fear that Xi might emerge as Mao’s new Avtar.

During the stormy decade of the “ Cultural Revolution ” (1966-1976), ordinary Tibetans were forced to endure frightening torture “Thamzing” (public trial in a Red Guard kangaroo court) for “ unpatriotic ” acts such as holding a rosary under one’s “Chuba” (Tibetan dress) or for a serious “feudal” crime such as preparing a traditional Tibetan salted butter tea in a bamboo blender.

Tibetans are arrested and sent to prison even for burning incense or keeping a photo of the Dalai Lama in their homes. The Tibetan teens’ legs are broken for exchanging personal and innocent conversations on WeChat without recording the chat group with local Communist authorities. In order to impose Xi’s brand of “ socialist-flavored Buddhism ”, Tibetans are now assigned and rewarded by the Communist authorities for spying on each other.

On March 11 this year, the Chinese Public Security Bureau (PSB), Hitler’s Gestapo and Chinese police, arrested four Tibetan youths from Atod Town in Dzato County of Qinghai Province for offering traditional incense on top of a local hill.

For Tibetans, walking up a local hill in the morning to burn herbal incense and tie colorful prayer flags on long strings between two hills or tall trees on special days is a common and old practice. ‘a century. It is made to offer the gods their personal luck and the well-being of the community. According to reports reaching Dharamshala in India, PSB agents raided the homes of four young people from the region who allegedly participated in the incense ritual. After lengthy interrogation, they arrested and sent one of them to prison while three others were placed under close political surveillance.

Just days before this incident, PSB agents arrested and brutally tortured three Tibetan teenagers for participating in a WeChat group not recorded on their cell phones. While two of these boys were imprisoned, the third was beaten so badly that the bones in both his legs were broken and he was maimed for life.

Respond to a survey quickly and help us improve our website! Take a survey

Nyima’s death

Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international action group and human rights watchdog, has taken up the case of 19-year-old Tibetan monk, Tenzin Nyima, from DzaWonpo monastery in Sichuan , who reportedly died as a result of torture by Chinese police in prison in January last year. . According to HRW, Nyima was arrested along with six other young Tibetans for participating in a public demonstration against the forced settlement of Tibetan nomads. According to HRW, Nyima was quietly released from custody after his physical condition became too poor due to severe beatings and torture. Nyima died despite her family’s efforts and spent a huge amount of money on her treatment. HRW called Nyima’s death “arbitrary detention turned into a death sentence”.

When public anger over Nyima’s murder flooded local Tibetan social media, Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) commandos stormed the town of DzaWonpo and ransacked many Tibetan homes. The commandos confiscated people’s cell phones to identify people who had participated in WeChat groups without registration and approval from local law enforcement authorities.

During the last week of April this year, the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), based in Dharamshala in northern India, released its annual report on the situation of human rights in Tibet occupied by China for the year 2020. Accusing China of committing “crimes against humanity inside Tibet”, according to the report, the Tibetan leaders in Beijing “continued to systematically perpetrate extrajudicial executions, torture and arbitrary detentions ”.

The TCHRD recorded details of Chinese policies that led to arbitrary arrests of Tibetan community leaders, environmentalists, writers and ordinary people in this report.

The TCHRD says that since Xi came to power in 2012, “attacks and oppression against civil rights lawyers, human rights activists and dissidents across China have escalated further.” Things got worse in Chinese colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and South Mongolia where Beijing played brutal colonial games for the past seven decades. During Xi’s time, police terror, religious oppression, and digital surveillance reached far more serious dimensions in these settlements than in Mao’s day.

There have been numerous credible reports showing that digital surveillance took on unprecedented dimensions during the Xi Era in Tibet. Millions of closed-circuit cameras in streets, markets, monasteries, other public places and even inside residential complexes monitor 24/7 individuals and communities across Tibet.

The introduction of the smart card and the rule for every Tibetan to wear it has made this surveillance system even more invasive. While Chinese security guards closely monitor the movements of each individual using closed-circuit cameras, the use of artificial intelligence allows authorities to easily record and study the movements of individuals.

Online analysis of any individual’s movements and meetings with others leaves no room for an individual to freely interact with others or to plan and undertake a protest or public action. This explains why more than 150 Tibetans, mostly young people, have sacrificed themselves in protest against Chinese colonial rule in recent years, as individual action like this cannot be predicted or anticipated by the people. Chinese PSB agents in advance.

Internal security expenditure

Referring to various international estimates, the TCHRD report claims that Xi Jinping’s government spent more than 1.39 trillion yuan last year on police and surveillance activities on behalf of its “stability-maintenance regime.” “. “This spending is 16.8% higher than China’s overall military spending,” the report said.

Money spent by industry and private organizations under various laws on similar activities is in addition to these government spending. “This maddening obsession of the Chinese government with internal security only exposes how insecure the Xi government and its communist leaders in Tibet and China feel today,” says LobsangWangyal, a leading Tibetan journalist and editor of the popular news site TibetSun in Dharamshala.

TCHRD report points out that a new law under the guise of “ ethnic unity ” and “ maintaining stability ” has been implemented by the Xi government, which even takes away these basic concessions and freedoms to peoples like Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongols and other minorities who have been guaranteed under China’s “National Law on Regional Self-Government”, drafted by the late Chairman Mao. Based on the reality on the ground of today’s China, a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing has been underway in China for more than seven decades with the aim of crushing and rendering these national minorities meaningless, even in their own country of origin.

Policies such as the settlement of millions of Han Chinese from the mainland to Tibet, Xinjiang and southern Mongolia; encouraging inter-ethnic marriages between Han settlers and locals through persuasion and coercion; and sending large batches of half-qualified youth from these minority areas to a remote Chinese industrial city in the name of job creation has already started to pay off. According to official Chinese census figures, the total share of Han Chinese population among the 56 nationalities of the PRC now exceeds 82%. Over the decades, the total membership of the remaining “55 sisters” has been reduced to less than 8 percent of the total Chinese population.