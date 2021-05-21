EDITORIAL: Donald Trump’s announcement





“Dr Anthony Fauci said something the other day that made a lot of sense: why isn’t Donald Trump launching a vaccination campaign? He could use his popularity and his vaccination example to convince some of these 33 % of Republicans change their minds: “If he would go out and say: go get vaccinated. This is really important to your health, the health of your family and the health of the country – it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of the people who are his close followers would listen to him, “said Dr Fauci.”

– our editorial of March 18

There is maybe a 1% chance that former President Donald Trump will read this column. He’s less likely to follow Dr. Fauci’s advice at this point. But apparently the former president is doing a good job outside of government anyway. No matter his current title, or the lack of a title, he still has a lot of influence among his supporters.

Driving down the Arkansas Highway the other morning, with NPR coming out of our left speaker and the local news station coming out of our right, we heard a radio announcement that gave hope. It was none other than Donald Trump. And he encouraged people to get vaccinated against covid-19! Glory.

Mr Trump said the vaccine was 95% effective and, in his style, it could be even more so. He said the vaccine would save the country and frankly, as he also likes to put it in his style, he could save the world.

This is not the first time the former president has encouraged people to get vaccinated. But this is the first time we’ve heard this ad on a conservative Arkansas radio station.

The numbers are dropping across the country. In other words, the number of people who get sick and die from covid is decreasing. But the number of people lining up to get vaccinated is also declining. The Washington Post on Thursday morning showed that 159.2 million people in that country had received at least one injection. It’s not even half the country.

The pandemic will not end completely until a majority of vaccinated Americans become a super-majority.

Republicans, men and Trump voters are the least likely to be shot, according to an NPR / PBS / Marist poll released earlier this month. According to NPR reports: “Almost half of male Republicans, 47% of Trump supporters and 41% of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if a vaccine was made available to them. “.

The radio announcement could change those numbers. Especially if the ad airs repeatedly on conservative radio.

Insist on several times. In this case, there is no wasted airtime or over-saturation. It is a public service. Even Donald Trump’s opponents should be able to see it.

