Business Standard accuses Narendra Modi of diving into Colgate’s fortune





The Business Standard republished an article by columnist Andy Mukherjee on Friday that first appeared on Bloomberg with an interesting twist. The media managed to blame Narendra Modi for the makeshift fall of Colgate, the toothpaste brand. Business Standard said Colgate failed to achieve double-digit growth even when “under” Narendra Modi, giving the impression that the Indian prime minister was the marketing director for the toothpaste brand. The tweet has since been deleted. Source: Twitter The article in question argues for a government revenue support initiative due to the coronavirus pandemic. But even the author admits that Colgate’s fortune depends on several factors, including competition from Ramdev’s Patanjali. Mukherjee wrote, “For the full year, the US multinational unit in India saw a jump of just over 7% in net sales, but since that increase has reached 1.2% over the years. The previous 12 months, the two-year average is less than 5%. This is a company that only grew once its annual turnover by less than 13% in the nine years leading up to 2015. ” “But then came the challenge of his dominance of a yoga guru and his local Ayurveda society, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a bizarre 86% cash ban in 2016, a banking crisis, a downturn brutal economic and finally two waves of Covid -19. Colgate has failed once double-digit growth in the past six years under Modi, ”he adds. The columnist’s bias against dispensing with power is evident in the opening paragraphs where he presents an apocalyptic scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, predicting 1.2 million deaths by the end of August; a number that is not supported by any legitimate data. Forecasters initially predicted 1.6 million deaths in early August, then The Lancet relied on those predictions to predict 1 million deaths, as even they did not find the predictions plausible. Ultimately, Mukherjee seems to have decided on 1.2 million dead, as he seems to find the figure of one million in August exaggerated in itself. Some had also predicted 5 million deaths in August. People on social media mocked Business Standard for its own twist in the story in which they chose to blame Narendra Modi for Colgate’s business fortune. How does this relate to Modi? Did Modi ask not to use toothpaste or did modi wave clean all the teeth of billions of people?

The trade standard has definitely fallen. https://t.co/Fr4yDSIHuK – BanyanTree (@Sparrowlov) May 21, 2021 arenarendramodi must either resign immediately from the post of #Colgate CEO or resign as Prime Minister of India. Democracy in danger. @bsindia Congratulations to your journalism. Big fan ! https://t.co/vCNs6bFWCV – Vivek (@ItsWeWake) May 21, 2021 The fascist regime of Mudi has broken the teeth of any opposition. Toothpaste makers have not seen growth. Where is humanity? Where is the UN? Why not @StateDept @USAmbIndia intervene like RahulGandhi request?@vispikaikobad @DalrympleWill @saliltripathi @anniegowen https://t.co/FvG1BIkXXh – mAndhata (@Mamdhata) May 21, 2021 Some wondered if people had stopped brushing their teeth in protest. Have people stopped brushing their teeth in protest? https://t.co/pFbFZ1oDlj – Sree (@readncrochet) May 21, 2021 Others have credited Patanjali and other brands for the development. most people using #pathanjali not #dabar toothpaste is you … https://t.co/TFSv4w4prI – vijayshankar (@mvijayshankar) May 21, 2021 Congratulations to Sri @yogrishiramdev and his @PypAyurved which gave stiff competition to foreign brands of FMCG. https://t.co/Mk3alPmrDJ – V Ramanathan (@ vraman16) May 21, 2021 I stopped using it and switched to dantachoornam https://t.co/UmHdgCKTle – Piyu (@Piyu_Nair) May 21, 2021 It seems odd that the Prime Minister is being blamed for just one brand not seeing enough growth, media reports. Additionally, people are likely to turn to other brands that they find better. Blaming the Prime Minister in such a scenario is inexplicable to say the least.







