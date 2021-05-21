Politics
Jokowi highlights Spike in COVID-19 cases in Riau
President Joko Widodo said the surge in new cases of the corona virus in Riau province was due to regional government neglect in handling the pandemic and the public ignoring health protocols. Jokowi also called on all levels of regional government to immediately spread the virus outbreak before it escalates even further.
Let’s take a look at the active cases in Riau, in February (2020) we see that it is still low. September is the highest, it actually fell to 1071 in February (2021). It’s a certain recklessness, as soon as March rose from 1302, April immediately jumped to 4865 although now it has fallen a bit but was still in a high position, Jokowi said at a briefing in Forkopimda at the provincial building. of the Riau Islands, in the town of Tanjungpinang. , Wednesday (19/5).
The former governor of DKI Jakarta also highlighted the cure rate of COVID-19 patients in the province, which is still below the national average. Jokowi has called on the regional government to immediately complete the facilities and infrastructure of its health system so that it is not late to treat COVID-19 patients so that the death rate can be reduced. He said the death rate in several districts / towns in this province was still quite high, for example in Indragiri Hilir district at 5.23% and Rokan Hulu which reached 4.5%.
The increase in active cases, Jokowi said, has resulted in high levels of bed filling or bed occupancy rate (BOR) in the isolation room and ICU for COVID-19 patients in Riau, which has reached 47 percent. This figure is the second highest after North Sumatra, which currently has a BOR of 55 percent. The president wants the regional government to always be vigilant when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19 in order to get treatment as quickly as possible.
This means that those entering the hospital must be in a hurry to recover so that the bed is empty, so that the filling of the hospital can be empty. Recover quickly. Order, Bupati, mayor, to the existing RSUD. Lack of what? Is the drug complete or is it still lacking? », He explained.
Jokowi also highlighted BOR figures in Dumai and Indragiri, which reached 84% and 93% respectively, well above the average BOR of Riau province.
With the high number of COVID-19 cases, Jokowi reminded the regional government to optimize follow-up of positive cases by increasing swab testing (swab) PCR complies with the standards of the World Health Organization (World Health Organization/ WHO), or one per 1000 people per week.
COVID-19 over, the economy is growing
On this occasion, Jokowi explained that managing the COVID-19 pandemic as much as possible is the key to reviving the country’s economy. He said as long as the pandemic condition worsens, there is no way for the economy to recover.
No. maybe the economy will improve if COVID is not correct. COVID is good, people feel confident, confident in the consumption, the demands, the demand, that’s what makes the economy good. COVID-19 will be solved first, economic growth will automatically increase later, Jokowi said.
He recalled that when Indonesia’s economic growth fell from 5% to 2.97% in the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China, although at that time – the COVID-19 virus had not yet entered Indonesia. The decline of the Indonesian economy continued in the second quarter of 2020 at minus 5.32%, as the mobility of people declined significantly. The community is also not confident in the consumption, so the demand is almost automatically stopped.
Slowly, but steadily, the Indonesian economy, Jokowi said, has gradually recovered, where in the first quarter of 2021, minus has been reduced to minus 0.74%. He believes the economy will be even better if all parties can work together to manage the COVID-19 pandemic to its full potential.
Self-quarantine
COVID-19 Management Task Force spokesperson Professor Wiku Adisasmito said the community has an important part in efforts to reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 after the holidays of Eid, in particular by carrying out a self-quarantine for five years. days back from their village.
Wiku emphasized that self-quarantine should be performed by people who are healthy and asymptomatic, but who have a history of close contact with positive cases or who have recently carried out high-risk activities, such as high mobility during a pandemic.
Citing a study conducted by Kucarksky in 2020, based on BBC Pandemic Data, Wiku explained that the effects of self-isolation as well as home quarantine will reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in the community by 37%. If the self-isolation and quarantine of a home is done with maximum follow-up, it can reduce the risk of a corona virus outbreak by 64%.
From this we can learn that only some of these types of prevention can have a big impact on reducing the risk of transmission. Imagine if we took other preventative measures such as crowd prevention, Wiku said in a press conference call, at Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Thursday (5/20).
Additionally, Wiku said the impact of the long vacation will be seen in the next two to three weeks. Therefore, he reminded local governments, especially in high and medium risk areas or in zoning, to continue to improve the management of the pandemic in the coming weeks.
Try as much as possible on the quality and quantity of health services. Strengthen and maximize health protocol compliance monitoring screening and trial, especially for residents who have just returned from a trip, he concludes. [gi/ft]
