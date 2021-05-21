18 electronic devices seized from Giuliani and the company





NEW YORK (AP) Eighteen electronic devices captured in raids last month on Rudy Giulianis’ home and law firm as part of an investigation into his Ukraine transactions belong to Giuliani and his firm employees Manhattan prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Previously redacted facts came to light when prosecutors re-filed an April 29 letter on public record in Manhattan federal court. The raids took place on April 28.

They revealed that 18 electronic devices were seized during the search of premises belonging to the former New York mayor and private lawyer for former President Donald Trump and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. Prosecutors said the devices belonged to Giuliani and some employees of Giuliani Partners.

The letter called for the appointment of a special master to ensure that nothing subject to solicitor-client privilege is revealed to the government.

The investigation examines Giulianis’ ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Giuliani insisted that his activities in Ukraine were carried out on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was campaigning to pressure Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Some Ukrainians who were in contact with Giuliani have publicly stated that they also hoped he could help them on other issues in the United States, including holding meetings with the United States attorney general and ousting the American ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Giuliani argued through his attorneys that prosecutors had no reason for the raids last month as they had previously accessed documents from his Apple iCloud account in 2019.

On the same day of Giuliani’s searches, a third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump. Her law firm said it was told she was not the target of the investigation.

In the letter released publicly Thursday, prosecutors said the device seized from Toensing was brought to the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, on April 28 and the government requested and obtained a warrant to search for the device. looking for evidence of listed offenses.

Prosecutors also removed redactions that referred to search warrants they obtained in November 2019 for iCloud accounts for Giuliani and Toensing and for an email account owned by Toensing.

They said the government used a screening team made up of prosecutors and FBI agents who were not part of the criminal investigation to review the 2019 documents to protect the solicitor-client material. lawyer.

Prosecutors said their review of documents collected in 2019 was substantially completed. They also said they believe some, but not all, of the materials on electronic devices seized last month may be the same as those seized in 2019.

Lawyers for Giuliani have challenged raids in recent months on the grounds that everything gathered in the 2019 search warrants was illegally obtained because investigators improperly interfered with private communications with the president during their investigation secret.

In a letter to a Manhattan judge that became public last week, attorneys for Giulianis said prosecutors treated a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist. , in order to create maximum damaging coverage from both Giuliani and his more well-known client the former President of the United States.

Late Thursday, prosecutors publicly filed a response to these arguments, saying the government had gone beyond what was required by requesting the appointment of a special master to protect Giuliani and Toensing from anything subject to secrecy. professional lawyer.

To be clear, just because Giuliani and Toensing are lawyers doesn’t mean they’re above the law or immune from criminal investigation. Yet this is indeed what Giuliani and Toensing maintain, they wrote.

Prosecutors also revealed in the letter that the FBI successfully downloaded 11 devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him. They said seven other devices owned by Giuliani and his company could not be fully accessed without a passcode and would take longer to unlock.

They added that the FBI had already downloaded and returned Toensings’ device and investigators had yet to review any of the documents.

Asked about the identities of the other people whose devices were seized at the Giulianis law firm, defense lawyer Robert Costello said in a text Thursday that he could not comment.

A spokesperson for prosecutors also declined to comment.

Associated Press editor Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

