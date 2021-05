Father of Londoner found dead in Pakistan calls for justice

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) The father of a British Pakistani woman who was found dead in a house in the eastern city of Lahore, said he was unhappy with a police investigation into the murder , but investigators said on Friday they were on the right Track.

Muhammad Zulfiqar appealed for help to Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who was gunned down by the Taliban in 2012 for her work as an advocate for women’s education. He asked Yousafazai to advocate for justice on behalf of his 24-year-old daughter Mayra Zulfiqar.

My dear daughter Malala, I am calling you for the love of God, please raise your voice for my daughter. She was like your sister, “he told The Associated Press on Thursday sobbing. Your voice is heard. The only difference is that you went abroad after studying here and my daughter came to the Pakistan to serve humanity.

In the interview, he also enlisted the help of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mohammad Amin, who is investigating the case, said on Friday that police were questioning two key suspects.

It’s a complicated case, but we are on the right track and God willing those involved in this crime will not go unpunished, ”Amin told the AP, reporting significant progress in the investigation.

Zulfiqar’s daughter arrived in Pakistan earlier this year to attend a wedding.

She was staying at home with a friend when she was found dead with two gunshot wounds and signs of torture on her body. Police at the time arrested two men who offered to investigate whether they were involved in the murder. Pakistani police were also seeking to arrest more suspects.

However, Pakistani police have yet to reveal any major advances in the murder.

The father of the killed woman said he was not satisfied. Zulfiqar, a London law school graduate, wanted to work as a lawyer in Pakistan to provide free legal assistance to the poor, her father said. Zulfiqar said he wanted an example of those linked to his daughter’s murder.

I have been shuffled between the different police departments but still, there is no progress in the investigations, ”he said, hoping that Malala could play a role in bringing to the fore. his ordeal.

Yousafzai gained international fame after being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan, where she received initial treatment and was later taken to England for further treatment. She remained in the UK, where she recently completed her studies. She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Zulfiqar said Mayra was his only daughter.

I will continue to raise my voice until justice is served and his murderers are hanged publicly, ”he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

