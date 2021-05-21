After eradicating absolute poverty, what is the next step for China?

While Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the eradication of absolute poverty at a national congratulatory conference on February 25, China declared a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty. It was a miracle accomplished 10 years ahead of the timeline set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, but President Xi said it was not “the finish line”, but rather ” the starting point of a new life and a new enterprise. “ As we begin a new journey, it’s time to review what China has done to eradicate absolute poverty while highlighting China’s new direction.

A miracle done in eight years Although poverty has plagued China for thousands of years, the idea of ​​applying “targeted poverty reduction” in the fight against poverty was not raised until November 2013, when President Xi carried out an inspection tour in Hunan province, in central China. To ensure the effectiveness of policies, China has explored a series of targeted and scientific mitigation measures, sending officials to poor areas to identify the truly poor and guide every household with tailor-made poverty reduction plans. as needed. Through this strategy, China has accomplished a “miracle that will go down in history”, successfully lifting the 98.99 million rural residents who live below the current poverty line out of poverty eight years from now. A total of 832 counties and 128,000 villages have been removed from the poverty list. “No country has been able to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” said President Xi proudly, adding that the country has contributed greatly to reducing poverty in the world. .

A new journey ahead Getting rid of absolute poverty is a miracle, but this fight is by no means over. Xi said the goal of the next step is to foster “rural vitalization” by consolidating achievements in poverty reduction and seeking common prosperity while building a modern socialist country. On the same day that Xi announced the eradication of absolute poverty, China established a new government agency to promote rural vitalization, signaling the country’s policy change from poverty reduction to vitalization. rural.

The new national administration for rural vitalization in Beijing, capital of China, on March 3, 2021. / CFP The new national administration for rural vitalization in Beijing, capital of China, on March 3, 2021. / CFP

Rural vitalization, in short, means higher incomes, better facilities and better living conditions for the rural population. To achieve the goal and achieve a smooth transition, the government is emphasizing the modernization of agriculture. Incorporated into the 14th Five Year Plan (FYP) as a top priority, the idea ensures a stable supply of grain, which not only increases farmers’ incomes, but also improves food security with high quality agricultural products. Some of the measures aimed at advancing the modernization of agriculture have already been implemented. Large farm machinery and drones are becoming more and more universal in agriculture to free farmers from heavy manual labor while effectively improving grain production. Thanks to intelligent management platforms, farmers can better access agricultural know-how and carry out 24-hour monitoring on the growing situation of crops. With the help of modern technologies and scientific advice, farmers can develop characteristic high-quality agriculture based on local conditions. While the modern sowing and irrigation system, combined with improved seeds, helps to increase the yield per unit area in order to reach the country’s annual cereal production target of over 650 billion kilograms.

A rural village in China. / CFP A rural village in China. / CFP