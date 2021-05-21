Student campaign in India and Pakistan on Twitter





Coronavirus: Students ask their prime ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan to cancel council exams citing COVID-19. Students in India and Pakistan call for board exams to be canceled (Photo source: Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Students in schools in India and Pakistan seem to have found a common cause: the cancellation of their board exams. On Thursday and Friday, thousands of people called on their respective governments and prime ministers – Narendra Modi and Imran Khan – to cancel their reviews due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Large sections of both groups brought their posts together on Twitter with at least one common hashtag, #CancelAllBoardExams.

A section of class 12 students and their parents in India have requested the cancellation of class council 12 exams due to the devastating increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India. Indian students call on PM Modi as well as Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to cancel the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) and other board exams. Pakistani students tweeted their Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mahmood.

Class Council exams 10

The Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE 2021) announced the cancellation of class 10 committee exams and postponed class 12 exams to April. Many other states have followed suit, including Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Now, a large part of the students are asking to have the Class Council 12 exams canceled and to be assessed on their past performance and internal assessment. However, an association of CBSE schools, the National Council of CBSE Schools, urged Ramesh Pokhriyal not to cancel Class 12 exams.

Deepak Malviya asked PM Modi to cancel the exams saying: We 12th grade students are tired because of the uncertainty and the delay in exams.

# modiji_cancel12thboardsCancel CBSE Board 2021 Exams This is a very humble request, thank you for counting. pic.twitter.com/mdJVnLGoE5

Deepak Malviya (@ DeepakMalviya07) May 17, 2021

Another student asked for #InternalAssessmentForAll and continuous assessment and argued that even international boards canceled exams.

I highly recommend @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @EduMinOfIndia

1. To save the lives of students.

2. # modiji_cancel12thboards

3. Promote us based on #InternalAssessmentForAll and CCE models

4. Even IB and Cambridge canceled their exams, why can’t CBSE pic.twitter.com/SrlMtlSTMe

THE FUTURE OF INDIA (@ Law8965) May 17, 2021

Student activist Anurag Tyagi pointed to the rise in black fungus cases as another factor. Black fungus cases have increased as a side effect of COVID-19 treatment.

#JustCancelBoardExamsPleaseFolded hands ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Hands folded

PLEASE MAKE A CALL FOR CANCELLATION OF THE 12TH BOARD EXAMINATIONS IMMEDIATELY WITHOUT ANY ADDITIONAL DELAY.

RAJASTHAN GOVT DECLARED #BlackFungus disease as an epidemic.

REQUEST FOR REVIEWS OF CANCELLATION CARDS.

Anurag Tyagi (@TheAnuragTyagi) May 21, 2021

A Pakistani student asked: How can a smart student give a mental pressure exam without preparation? It is not fair!!

How can a smart student take a mental pressure exam without preparation? It is not fair !! #CancelAllBoardExams pic.twitter.com/Ee8bGpBnud

Maha (@ maha94_maha) May 20, 2021

Some people like brands not life, but a lot of students want life not brands. And you didn’t give us time to prepare for studies, wrote another Pakistani student.

#CancelAllBoardExams Please cancel all board papers We want life, not death, please cancel all board exams Some people like marks not life, but many students want life not marks. And you didn’t give us time to prepare for studies.This is a modest request, please cancel all board exams pic.twitter.com/h23t7lEA1Y

shaoor (@ Mahin19782668) May 20, 2021

The students also found celebrity support. Singer Armaan Malik wrote on Twitter: I have no idea how the education setup currently works in this scenario and maybe I don’t have specifics in what I’m talking about … but I feel fair for the students who have to go there and give exams in such messy conditions. That’s all

I have no idea how the education setup currently works in this scenario and maybe I don’t have any specifics in what I’m talking about … but I feel fair for the students who have to go there and give exams in such messy conditions. That’s all

ARMAAN MALIK (@ ArmaanMalik22) May 17, 2021

Another tweet argued that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could arrive in India and that conducting examinations would risk lives.

# modiji_cancel12thboardsWhy government won’t cancel board exam, don’t play with student lives.We say it again and again cancel 12th board exams.you @DrRPNisThank you also corona.3rd wave , the cyclone is coming soon .. @ HirdayShow @TimesNow @ CNNnews18 @republic pic.twitter.com/i66YbW9T0h

Jag mohan (@ TheJagmohan100) May 17, 2021

