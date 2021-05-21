Narendra Modi | ‘PM should have been in the movies’: Pawan Khera mocks Narendra Modi for tribute to healthcare workers





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI Highlights “ He won’t get sympathy by shedding crocodile tears ” “ He was busy running elections when people were dying ” While interacting with frontline workers, PM Modi was apparently moved New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional while thanking doctors and frontline workers, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera took a jibe in front of the Prime Minister saying he should have been in movies. Speaking to his Twitter, Khera said: “Those who have known Saheb from the days of Gujarat say that if he hadn’t been in politics, Saheb would have been in movies. Films have benefited, the country has been damaged. The prime minister, while interacting with doctors, paramedics and other frontline health workers in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, said: “COVID-19 has taken a lot of our loved ones away from us. I pay tribute to those who have died of COVID. 19 and expresses my condolences to their beaver families. “ PM Modi must stop all this nonsense: RJD Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also attacked the prime minister saying he must stop all this nonsense. “He MUST stop all this nonsense. Don’t you know Ganga is suffocating, hospitals are suffocating, crematoria are shocked, people who have lost millions of Indian compatriots are shocked. He won’t get sympathy by pouring out crocodile tears. He was busy. campaigning when people were dying, “RJD said. Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The policy of the Center is to distract attention, to spread lies and to make noise while hiding facts” After India recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the government saying vaccines are declining as deaths rise. He added that the government’s policy was to deflect attention and spread lies. In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: “Vaccines are declining as death toll from Covid rises. Central government policy is to distract, spread lies and make noise by hiding facts. “ The big old party has also attacked the Center for the export of Covid vaccines to other countries.







