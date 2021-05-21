Lessons for Joe Biden from Chinese state capitalism





Read: The loss of China’s economic miracle In theory, Beijing’s pampering should allow Chinese companies to scale up and make profits at home, which they can then exploit to attack foreign markets. (This strategy launched telecommunications giant Huawei into the world.) But in practice, once China’s electric car companies venture out, they lose their government protections and have to compete based on their brand, their technology. , their services and their marketing. do not have any particular advantage. Persuading the Chinese to drive a P7 in a Model 3 is hard enough; courting Americans, Europeans and others will be more difficult. Rather than a new high-tech export industry, overtaking old ones in the West, China’s electric vehicle sector could become an industrial island; companies and brands would have great influence in their country, but marginal influence in major international markets. All of this means that government intervention may be favorable, but not decisive. In China’s case, its industrial policies have helped create the conditions for the sector to thrive, but they alone cannot generate the innovation that leads to ultimate business success. This is why China’s industrial program has resulted in significant production, but only questionable competitiveness. Even Beijing’s spendthrift bureaucrats seem to have woken up. They canceled direct subsidies to car manufacturers, with the aim of eliminating them. XPengs Gu believes that Chinese policymakers have come to realize that the program may not be the most effective way to support this industry, adding that they have given a lot of subsidies, but have not. not really created world-class companies or world-class products. . Still, at least some state support is likely to continue. Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser to CSIS, told me in an email that with the United States heavily focused on the sector, there is now an international competitive dynamic that did not exist before, which could force Beijing to maintain cash. China’s latest five-year plan, released in March, doubles the will for technological development and possibly industrial policies designed to boost it. The plan aims above all to promote a large high-tech manufacturing sector, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at the research firm Capital Economics, wrote in an analysis. But, he warned, technological progress is complex and unpredictable. Attempting to dictate it from above may continue to bear less fruit than expected. If Washington takes the Chinese state’s heavy road, Beijing’s experience offers crucial lessons. Subsidies to automakers and their customers might be needed to give the industry the initial boost it needs, but over-generosity could support failed companies. Taxpayer money could be spent more productively to support R&D and the construction of infrastructure such as charging stations, because in the end the electric vehicle war will be won in research labs and rooms. car show, not in the halls of Congress. But perhaps the most important lesson is geopolitics: The Chinese won’t give up. XPengs Gu, for example, told me that his company is preparing to go global, possibly rolling out showrooms in major European cities this year. Yes, there will be a lot of challenges, Gu said. But I think as long as we have a unique and differentiated way of producing attractive and technologically advanced products, and really something that the consumer loves, I think these challenges can be overcome.

