Prime Minister emphasizes Asian collective action to recover from health and economic crises of pandemics





ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that for Asia to recover from the post-pandemic health and economic crisis, collective action by countries was needed, including by increasing the supply of vaccines and keeping economies open.

To ensure a rapid recovery, in Asia and elsewhere, we must keep economies open, revive disrupted supply chains and resist protectionist temptations, the PM said in his virtual speech at the 26th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia – Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in Global Recovery.

The prime minister said that unless fully contained, the pandemic could create social chaos and threaten peace and security in Asia and elsewhere in the world.

Unfortunately, no one will be safe until everyone is safe The supply and distribution of vaccines must be immediately expanded, patent rights abandoned, production accelerated, including in developing countries and installation Fully expanded and funded COVAX, he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that the coronavirus had created the world’s worst health, economic and social crisis in the past 100 years and said it was essential to provide low-income countries with fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the impact of the pandemic, revive economic growth and preserve social stability.

He recalled his earlier proposal for a five-point program for debt relief, creation and reallocation of SDRs, greater concessional financing, meeting climate finance commitments and ending illicit financial flows by from developing countries.

He welcomed the extension of the G-20 debt suspension initiative, the agreement to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs, expand IDA financing and expand emergency support programs for multilateral development banks. The recommendations of the FACTI Panel on illicit financial flows must also be implemented, he added.

The prime minister said that if countries in Asia and other countries are to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050, they must invest heavily in new sustainable infrastructure in the fields of energy, transport, housing, agriculture and industry.

He stressed that less developed countries should be helped to prepare a pipeline of sustainable infrastructure projects.

To attract private investment, he said, the risks of such projects should be reduced through blended finance and investment guarantees and incentives.

Imran Khan focused on mobilizing science and technology to accelerate sustainable growth through focused research on innovations and applications needed to advance sustainable development and environmental goals.

He said the rapid digitization of economies was key to ensuring dynamic growth and referred to the digital divide between advanced economies where 87% of people were online, compared to just 19% with internet access in poorer countries.

He suggested increased investment in digital hardware and software to bridge the technology divide.

Linking dynamic economic growth in Asia with greater physical connectivity, he said, China’s Belt and Road Initiative has provided an important path towards such regional integration in the Asia-Pacific region. and beyond. Asia and elsewhere.

The prime minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has generated economic activity and jobs in addition to strengthening bilateral and regional trade. Central Asia, South Asia, Western Asia and beyond.

However, he stressed that this potential cannot be fully unleashed until countries resolve their outstanding conflicts and disputes.

Regarding Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that as foreign forces withdrew from the country, it was imperative to redouble efforts to promote the peace process between the Afghan parties.

Pakistan hopes that the violence will be significantly reduced and that the Afghan parties will engage constructively to achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all of its neighbors, including India. But, he said, India must end human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and review the unilateral steps it took on August 5, 2019.

He stressed that it was essential to create an environment conducive to dialogue in order to peacefully resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Imran Khan said the situation in Palestine remains a matter of deep concern for everyone and urged the international community to take urgent action to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy places, especially the mosque. Al-Aqsa and facilitate a just and lasting solution. in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

He said it was vital to avoid rivalries and tensions between the great powers in the Asia-Pacific region, as there was ample room in Asia for the participation of all states in the economy, in trade. and investments.

Asia must not become the theater of tensions induced from the outside or the inside. The differences and disputes in Asia require Asian solutions based on Asian values ​​and interests, he said.

Imran Khan said that Asia-Pacific, including the Indian Ocean, should become a zone of peace, an area of ​​expansion of cooperation and prosperity through strict adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and of the Bandung Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

