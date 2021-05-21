Donald Trump sued $ 23 million for calling the Covid epidemic a ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung flu’





DONALD Trump is being sued for $ 23 million for calling the Covid-19 pandemic a “China virus”, “Wuhan virus” and “Kung flu”.

A civil rights group claims the former president encouraged violent attacks on Chinese Americans with his “dog whistle” labels.

4

Donald Trump is sued for “ derogatory ” language on Wuhan coronavirusCredit: AFP

Mr Trump repeatedly called it the “Chinese virus” when the epidemic began last spring and again during the election campaign.

He denied being a racist, insisting the names accurately refer to the known origin of the illness in Wuhan.

However, the China-US Civil Rights Coalition says its constant use of the “Chinese virus” was a dog-whistle to its supporters, according to legal documents seen by TMZ.

He claims that Mr. Trump’s derogatory language has contributed to a recent increase in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans.

The CACRC also claims that it should not have used the term “Wuhan virus” because it is not entirely clear where the virus originated from.

Donald Trump crossed out “ Corona ” and wrote “ Chinese ” instead in a speech in March 2020Credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

4

Mr Trump has denied using racist language, insisting that he had precisely specified the origin of the virusCredit: AFP

He is suing for libel and infliction of emotional distress, seeking $ 1 for each of the 22.9 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

The organization says it will use the money to create a museum showcasing the history and contributions of the AAPI community.

Mr. Trump has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Last March, he crossed out “Corona” on the text of a speech and scribbled “Chinese” for it.

He also used the phrase “Kung Flu” at a rally of supporters in Tulsa last June, and shared a “Kung Flu Kid” meme on Twitter.

The Beijing government complained that the president was “stigmatizing” China by blaming it for the pandemic.

But Mr Trump insisted: it is not at all racist. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be specific.

White press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also defended his use of the “Wuhan virus” and “Kung flu”.

She said: The president doesn’t think it’s offensive that this virus is coming from China.

4

China has declared itself ‘outraged’ after Mr Tump repeatedly called it a ‘Chinese virus’ Credit: AFP

4

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president’s use of the terms “ Wuhan virus ” and “ Kung flu ” Credit: The Mega Agency

She also said he was pushing back efforts to “ridiculously rewrite history” with conspiracy theories that the disease was planted by US soldiers.

Ms McEnany said: “This is what China is trying to do. President Trump is trying to say no, China, I will label this virus for its place of origin.”

In March of this year, a UC San Francisco study found that a Trump tweet about the “Chinese virus” was followed by a storm of anti-Asian abuse online.

Statistics also show an increase in physical attacks against people of Asian descent, although researchers have not specifically linked it to Mr. Trump.

The Chinese propaganda machine tried to play down its role in the pandemic and suggested that it had in fact started elsewhere – such as in a US military laboratory.

In March, a ‘whitewashed’ WHO report endorsed Beijing’s theory that the virus was imported to frozen fish – even though no cases were detected anywhere in the world before the Wuhan epidemic.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had information to suggest the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan and that authorities covered it up.

Mr Trump – who was planning to release classified documents before leaving the White House – is said to be planning another election in 2024.

WHO chief says Wuhan lab leak theory remains open and needs further study after bleach probe in China

