The domino effect of normalizing violence against women: why the removal of turkeys from the Istanbul Convention has become the norm rather than the exception





Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention has come under heavy criticism from the European Union and human rights activists. However, Turkey is not the first and probably not the last country to withdraw from the Convention on Preventing and Combating Gender-Based Violence. While much of the focus has been on the political motivations of the Erdogans behind the decision, the issue of violence against women in Central and Eastern Europe in relation to the Istanbul Convention remains in the limelight. shade and requires extra attention.

The turkey decision is neither a surprise nor an isolated act

On March 20, 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention. In 2011, Turkey was the first country to sign the Convention named after its largest city and officially known as the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

Erdogans’ decision to withdraw from the Convention has drawn strong criticism from women’s rights defenders, political leaders and the general public. The withdrawal came at a time when Turkey was gradually making progress towards improving its political, economic and trade relations with the EU. However, the abandonment of a legal instrument that protects human rights in the country has not been welcomed by political leaders in Brussels.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejinovi Buri, called the devastating withdrawal, and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that Turkey was going back to the Middle Ages. The decision came as no surprise, however. The Istanbul Convention previously sparked heated debates in Central and Eastern European countries, with Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia and Slovakia in the Czech Republic being among the countries that refused to ratify the document legally. restrictive.

Endless controversies

The President of Turkey defended the withdrawal arguing that the treaty promotes homosexuality and therefore threatens Turkish family values, social norms and long-standing traditions. The same reasoning has been used by the governments of Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Resistance to the treaty in these countries emerges from social, cultural and religious aspects that are often overlooked. Conservatives argue that the Convention undermines traditional family structures and attempts to impose Western ideologies by introducing the third sex and promoting LGBTQ + rights.

This endless controversy stems from the Conventions’ formulation of the term gender as socially determined roles and behaviors that are considered appropriate for men and women by a given society. The Convention makes no reference to the third sex or LGBTQ + rights. Instead, it introduces a legal framework for domestic violence as a gender issue, which addresses the problem in the context of gender power relations. Simply, the Istanbul Convention criminalizes violence against women simply because they are women.

By way of illustration, soon after ratifying the Convention, the French government introduced new legislation making gender equality a prerequisite for eliminating gender-based violence. In 2019, the country obtained a score of 100 out of 100 on the World Bank’s index on equal rights between men and women.

This gendered understanding of violence is particularly important for the Central and Eastern European region, as women still struggle to defend themselves against patriarchal norms and male domination, both within the family and in the workplace. .

Why abandoning the Convention could lead to the normalization of violence?

The Istanbul Convention is the first legally binding instrument created to protect the rights of women against violence, marital rape and genital mutilation. This is an important step forward for ratified states because it obliges them to adapt the clauses of the treaty to their national laws.

The high rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) in Central and Eastern Europe are further compounded by the lack of social services, ineffective legislation and policies, and insufficient data on cases of violence. The Convention seeks to address these problems through a wide range of mechanisms. For example, official statistics on gender-based violence in Turkey are lacking, with women’s rights groups reporting some 409 women killed in 2020 due to IPV. The Istanbul Convention obliges governments to collect data.

Another step forward is the provision of a 24/7 helpline, protective shelters, as well as legal and psychological advice. A study conducted by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe found that only 7% of women in the region reported domestic violence to the police. The majority of women admitted that they did not know what to do if they were experiencing violence and did not know about shelters or local services offering assistance. In fact, Bulgaria is one of the few European countries that has no 24/7 helpline for victims of gender-based violence.

The Committee of Independent Experts, called the Grevio Mechanism, and overseen by the European Court of Human Rights, was established by the Convention to monitor legal obligations and the implementation of measures by its member states. This in turn will require that newly ratified states undertake significant social, legal and political changes and accept legal responsibility in cases where they do not. As optimistic as it may sound, the domino effect of withdrawal, amplified by hostile political discourse, could end up being the preferred loophole rather than mobilizing human, financial and legal resources to combat violence against women.

COVID-19 and IPV

COVID-19 pandemic has increased intimate partner violence, both in EU Member States and globally. The prolonged containment measures have put the victims in a vulnerable position vis-à-vis their perpetrators, further exacerbating the problem of underreported violence against women. Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have recorded more than 4,000 cases of domestic violence for the period from March to May 2020. However, official figures are impossible to estimate due to the lack of public data.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, women will remain victims of the stress and economic hardship caused by the restrictions. Criminologists explain this process with the so-called tension theory of interpersonal violence. According to the theory, unemployment and economic uncertainty among men cause anger which in turn turns into violent behavior within the family. A sociological survey has shown that women who earn less have a lower risk of IPV than women who earn more than their partners.

Outlook: learned helplessness will continue

Learned helplessness occurs when a person experiences stress or violence for an extended period of time. After a while, they come to believe that the situation cannot be changed, even if the opportunity arises to do so. This makes gender-based violence in Central and Eastern Europe a socially entrenched problem, as many female victims accept IPV as a norm within the family.

A third of women in Romania and Bulgaria estimate domestic violence is a private matter and must be resolved within the family. 58% of survey respondents in the Czech Republic thinks that the rape could be justified by the victim’s behavior.

Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention may motivate other countries in the region to follow a similar path. Just days after Erdogan announced his move, the Polish Parliament drafted a bill calling for Poland’s withdrawal from the Convention. If approved, Poland will most likely be the next country to slide into the domino effect of normalizing violence against women by replacing the treaty with Inherently flawed and largely inadequate national policies that fail to protect victims and allow perpetrators to get away with the offense.

While the treaty could benefit from future improvements, at least for now, it holds perpetrators accountable to a legal standard and takes violence against women out of the family sphere. For many, as long as violence remains a private matter, love will continue to hurt.