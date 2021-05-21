On Covid, why the Center needs a communication strategy

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is universally recognized as a communicator par excellence. But since taking office in 2014, the government’s communications strategy has been the subject of intense discussion and eliciting polarized responses.

Governments disdain large swathes of traditional Indian media, which many of the ruling party leaders see as associated with the old congressional ecosystem and derogatoryly referred to as Lutyens Media, is well known. This was further manifested in the fact that the government gave up the conventional post of media adviser in the Prime Minister’s office and ended the practice of bringing journalists into the entourage of PMs on official visits. abroad. PM Modi has also not held a single press conference, so far, during his seven-year tenure.

The impression conveyed was that Mr. Modi believed he had been elected Prime Minister despite the mainstream media, which he considered to have waged a sustained campaign against him for a good 12 years since the Gujarat riots of 2002 (moreover, the The opposition disagrees and blames the same media for allowing Modis to rise, in a classic example of how the same situation can be viewed so differently by opposing sides). PM Modi preferred to communicate directly with citizens, going over the heads of mainstream journalists via social media, radio or digital vehicles such as My Gov India and the Narendra Modi app. A substantial part of his message was also reserved for political speeches, which, given our system of perennial elections, offered many opportunities.

If election results and popularity polls were any clues, PM Modis’ media strategy worked very well. While there may have been disenchantment among some affluent sections of society, traders, businessmen and intelligentsia, its main constituency has swelled as the 2019 general election proved. Its international image has lost its luster. , due to a set of national initiatives poorly understood externally, and due to the tendency to assume all right-wing leaders with the same brush as Donald Trump, especially under the leadership of Covid. But India’s stature had grown dramatically on the world stage that PM Modi was worried about. With international institutions and economists forecasting double-digit economic growth, India appears to have weathered the Covid-19 storm better than many predicted. So it all seemed hunky-dory until the second Covid-19 tidal wave came along and in no time at all was engulfing the nation.

While no one could have predicted the scale and ferocity of Wave 2, the government was caught off guard. In 2020, the virus arrived in India later than in the West. It gave us time to pull ourselves together, even though it was nowhere near what was needed. However, India fared better than many other countries on one front: that of communication.

The Prime Minister has led this effort from the front – speaking to the nation and boosting morale through various creative means (albeit mocked by his critics) such as the Janata curfew and applauding the work of the Corona Warriors. There were daily government briefings. The Arogya Setu app, while not foolproof, has been deployed to detect infections. Transparent dashboards were created to track the spread of disease, recoveries and deaths, and resources were mobilized on hospital beds, doctors and health workers. The national disaster management law was invoked and a national lockdown was imposed.

Despite serious disruption and disruption, there was continuous central monitoring and advisories were issued by the Home Office based on real-time feedback on the situation across the country. The nation entered war mode even as it faced a serious confrontation with China at the northern borders.

Cut until 2021, and it’s a whole different world. There is a veritable carnage throughout the towns and the countryside which cannot stand repetition. Scenes of death and devastation are broadcast relentlessly in national and international media. There is not a family that has not been affected by the virus in one form or another. Almost all Indians have lost a member of their circle. Along with the smell of funeral pyres, public angst blows in the wind. The government is the target of the sharpest criticisms it has faced since its formation. Some already call it the worst year in the history of the independent Indies.

Rumors fly fast and loud in any crisis. It is often difficult to separate fact from fiction. If the problem is localized, it may be possible to isolate the flow of information. But, when the country is on fire, staying silent is not an option, especially in the digital age where information travels at the speed of light. No one understands this better than PM Modi. Therefore, his relative silence at this point is mystifying.

The prime minister interacted with key ministers and officials, the latest being the conference with district magistrates on Thursday, and his interaction with frontline workers in Varanasi on Friday, where he expressed deep sorrow for the losses during this wave. But that misses the direct link with the citizens in which the Prime Minister is so competent. His de facto deputy home secretary, Amit Shah, has barely been seen or heard from in public, at least not since the West Bengal countryside, when the two were prominent.

Yet, it’s not as if the government is immune to criticism. His sensitivity is reflected in the reactions of thorny bureaucrats and haranguing party spokespersons. There is a certain defense of the government launched by specialists in the peripheral sector and by those who still have confidence in the leadership of Narendra Modi. But, they are neither convincing nor effective. Clearly, the Modi government appears to be losing the story war.

In every crisis, big or small, be it in a family, an organization or a government, there will be those who will go down to fish in the troubled waters. Some of them may be pure mercenaries, while others are just opportunists. In corporate crises, agents are often planted by competitors or may come from internal and external actors unhappy with management. Likewise, when it comes to government, there might be opposition or outside forces that are trying to undermine its efforts. It’s part of the game and should be treated professionally. There is no point in bringing up conspiracy theories and living in denial.

The primary responsibility of leaders in times of crisis is to build trust among the population. The bridge between the two Cs of crisis and trust is the third C, communication. Effective communication itself relies on a set of 3 Cs, it must be continuous, consistent and credible. It’s a full-time job and can’t be left to a motley set of amateurs. Becoming responsive and petulant is half the game is lost. It can be difficult to change public opinion, but it is possible to moderate it.

So instead of writing angry lines to the editors of foreign newspapers, our embassies and consulates would do well to reach out to important members of the media and influencers to put the official position into perspective. This can be done by the press officers of our missions abroad or even with the help of expert press relations agencies.

A similar approach should be taken at home. It would be naive to believe that everyone will come to support the position of governments. But even if one manages to cross a point to the side, it can create the bandwidth to solve the real problems. Media training for bureaucrats and ministers is a good place to start – but not if it gives the impression that something insidious is happening publicly. Influence must be earned and not demanded.

The government must have a communications strategy not for its own survival, but for the protection of its citizens from distractions and unwelcome sabotage in a national calamity. There is no reason to apologize about the perception management. Bad perceptions can not only bring down organizations and governments, but also harm citizens, whose fate is intrinsically linked to tragedy, by derailing rescue efforts.

Therefore, the Prime Minister must stand up for the benefit of the nearly 1.4 billion Indians who have put their trust in him and give them a realistic view of how we got here, of the current situation. and the future. It will serve both the regime and the citizens.

