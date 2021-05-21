Politics
US-China tensions rooted in ‘illusion’ but Taiwan real risk
TOKYO – Asia-Pacific countries hoping the U.S.-China rivalry will die out and no longer dominate the region’s geopolitics will likely be disappointed, experts suggested at a panel discussion at the Future of Asia from Nikkei.
“No country in the world will be truly immune to the direct or indirect effects of US-China tension in the future,” said Evan Medeiros, former senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council . countries are likely to step up. “We are in a new normal. The new normal presents a different geopolitical reality than the past, and it will create risks and costs for others.”
He argued that China’s diplomatic course is unlikely to change even as the country matures. “As China’s capabilities developed, Chinese leaders sought to use those capabilities in new and different ways as we increasingly clash with US security and economic interests,” he said. -he declares.
“Despite what Deng Xiaoping said about China never seeking hegemony, perhaps that is exactly what China was looking for in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.
Jia Qingguo, a professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University, said the United States and the West are threatened by China’s rapid development. He said the rise of China had made it “very difficult” for the Americans and the Chinese to adapt.
“Americans are psychologically worried about the implications of China’s rising power,” he said, as the change has tilted the ratio of global gross domestic product away from the West.
The policy of US President Joe Biden, he suggested, appears to have been inherited from the Donald Trump administration, judging by the US side’s approach to the confrontation meeting in Alaska in March.
Bilahari Kausikan, president of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, argued that the confrontation is rooted in a gap between US expectations of China and reality.
“There has always been an idea in America that as China grows and China opens up its economy, there would be some convergence,” Kausikan said. “It’s an illusion that China is a fundamentally different system from America. They have always been a fundamentally different system.”
Panelists agreed that there were increasing risks of conflict and clash around Taiwan.
“The situation in Taiwan is moving in a very dangerous direction,” Jia said, arguing that tensions had started to escalate since Tsai Ing-wen was elected in 2016. He said she took office with a program to “change the policy based on the consensus of 1992” – an agreement reached by the Chinese Communist Party and the former Taiwanese nationalist government in 1992, which Beijing says represents a mutual agreement that there is have “one China”.
The consensus, Jia said, predicted “healthy cross-strait relations.”
If the United States helps Taiwan gain independence, then “military conflict becomes inevitable,” Jia warned. “There are three conditions for China not to use force: the first is that Taiwan will not declare independence. The second is that Taiwan must not be occupied by foreign forces. The third is that Taiwan must not not develop weapons of mass destruction. “
Medeiros also raised the possibility of a conflict between the two powers over Taiwan, and warned that the risk became more realistic as Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to extend his power beyond 2023.
“China’s anxiety is increasing, driven largely by changes in US policies and perceptions and Taiwan’s behavior,” Medeiros said, noting that if there was a war, it will be the first major conflict in this. modern era. “Taiwan is no longer a question of Asian strategy.”
Additional reports by Hinata Miura, Kana Watanabe and Arata Shigeno.
