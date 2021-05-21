Donald Trump says 2024 decision will come ‘maybe’ after 2022 election





As the fight for the future of the Republican Party continues, former President Donald Trump has said he will likely decide whether to run for president again during the 2022 midterm election.

In a high-profile phone interview with conservative talk show host Joe Pags on Thursday, Trump reviewed the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.

When asked when he would make the decision to run again in 2024, Trump replied, “I’m not sure exactly when I can say it, but it’s something I am considering very, very strongly.”

Despite losing the election, Trump is still the focal point of the Republican Party and, with a crucial midterm election in 2022, GOP candidates are clamoring for his approval, ensuring he remains the center of gravity. party.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. He says his decision to run for president again will come around the time of the 2022 midterm election. James Devaney / Getty Images

A Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) poll in March put Trump in the lead to win the 2024 Republican primaries if he runs, ahead of potential contenders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Dakota of South Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Trump continued, “Everyone wants me to do it, the polls all say I have to do it. I will make a decision maybe before but maybe more likely right after the 2022 election.

“We have the elections coming up, I’m focusing on that, we want to bring in the members of the House,” he said. “We can actually take a few senators, but I want to focus on that.”

Trump also used the interview to repeat his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. He referred to the recount in Arizona, where “Republican Patriots” in the GOP-led State Senate conducted an audit of more than 2 million votes cast in Maricopa County. “Stay tuned for Arizona,” he said. The audit is conducted by a Florida-based consulting firm, Cyber ​​Ninjas.

Trump also reiterated his criticism of the Jan.6 commission, which was supported by 35 House Republicans who voted with the Democrats, to investigate the U.S. Capitol riot.

Describing how there was’ love in this crowd ‘he addressed, Trump said:’ Now they want to do the commission … but they don’t want to do a commission in Portland where they burned down and killed people … they I don’t want to do in Seattle. “

“I think it’s a shame and I don’t think Republicans should be anything,” he added.

In a final question, Pags asked Trump about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ latest announcement regarding his office’s civilian investigation into the Trump organization.

James’ office said on Tuesday the investigation was “no longer purely civilian in nature,” meaning it would now assist the Manhattan district attorney with his criminal investigation into the Trump organization.

“It’s been going on for years now, this whole witch hunt,” Trump said.

Referring to the time he announced his presidential run in 2015, Trump said: “Since the day I stepped off the escalator, there have only been inquiries and [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller and the impeachment hoaxes. “

