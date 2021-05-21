Indonesian toll roads attract interest from foreign pension funds





Pension funds in Canada and the Netherlands as well as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority announced they would co-invest up to $ 3.75 billion in toll roads with the new sovereign wealth fund Indonesian. The deal represents the first formal commitment by global institutional investors to the fund as foreign groups seek the potentially higher returns offered by Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The three institutions – the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), the second largest public pension fund in Canada; APG Asset Management, the largest pension fund in the Netherlands; and a subsidiary of ADIA – will each invest $ 1 billion in a toll road investment vehicle. Under the MoU, Jakarta’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), will commit $ 750 million to the vehicle, according to a person familiar with the matter. The platform “would be the main vehicle for consortium members for toll road investments in Indonesia,” INA said in a statement. Unlike most sovereign wealth funds, which typically manage a country’s excess reserves, the INA aims to raise $ 15 billion from international investors in addition to the $ 5 billion injected by the Indonesian government as capital. initial. President Joko Widodo said the fund, which was set up with the help of ADIA, could reach $ 100 billion. The investment vehicle for toll roads was expected to make its first investments over the next six months, although this could be extended. The fund is seen as an indicator of international appetite for sovereign wealth funds in the region after the multibillion dollar embezzlement scandal 1Malaysia Development Berhad in neighboring Malaysia. The sovereign wealth fund also represents a high-level test of Jakarta’s capacity for good governance after Indonesia was ranked 102 out of 180 countries last year in Transparency International. corruption index. Ridha Wirakusumah, director general of INA, said the new vehicle shows the “confidence” of global investors in Indonesia’s economic potential. advised Emmanuel Jaclot, head of infrastructure at CDPQ, said the MoU was “an opportunity to jointly build a portfolio of critical road assets in one of the fastest growing economies in the world”, leveraging INA’s local networks. The sovereign wealth fund was also the first significant test of sweeping reforms adopted by Indonesia in October and designed to attract foreign investors to the world’s fourth most populous country, analysts said. Indonesia’s economy shrank 2.1% last year, the first full-year contraction in two decades, as it struggled to contain Covid-19 infections. The Toll Roads Investment Vehicle identified a list of assets owned primarily by state-owned companies with long-term concessions expiring between 2043 and 2067. “If this platform succeeds in keeping its promises, it could probably become the model for other similar platforms targeting other sectors,” said Cyril Cabanes, general manager of infrastructure in Asia-Pacific at CDPQ. Hans-Martin Aerts, head of infrastructure at APG Asset Management Asia, said the collaboration would bring benefits “through the application of best practices in operational performance and corporate governance”. Partial privatization of Indonesia’s toll roads would help the government recycle capital to reinvest in other infrastructure – a model according to Cabanes had worked “very effectively in Australia for the past 10 to 15 years”. However, Olly Prayudi, director of Asia-Pacific businesses at Fitch Ratings, said the high leverage of SOEs involved in toll roads in Indonesia was generally a factor in their ability to reinvest. The projects were long term and “often require a lot of debt financing to complete”.

