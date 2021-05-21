The report claims that Patanjali and PM Modi are behind the drop in Colgate’s revenues; generate meme-fest on Twitter

Twitter is a dynamic space. Trends change in minutes and sometimes in seconds. Twitterati can always find a topic to discuss at length. Today we are discussing Colgate and Patanjali.

The two toothpaste rivals – Colgate and Patanjali have a sizable fan base in India. While Colgate is almost synonymous with the word “toothpaste” in India, Patanjali holds the charm of Ayurveda and natural herbs.

Today, media company Business Standard released a report titled “Toothpaste Company Figures Show India Inc’s Profits Will Not Outlive Costs, Covid,” Written by Columnist Andy Mukherjee.

The report states that “Colgate has failed once double-digit growth in the past six years under Modi.”

According to the Business Standard report, “For the whole year, the US multinational unit in India recorded just over 7% increase in its net sales, but since that reached a 1.2% increase in Over the previous 12 months, the two-year average has been operating at less than 5%. This is a company that has only grown its annual turnover by less than 13% once over the past 12 months. nine years prior to 2015. “

Explaining the reasons for the decline in Colgate’s income, Mukherjee said: “But then came the challenge of his dominance of a yoga guru and his local Ayurveda society, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a ban bizarre 86% of cash in 2016, a banking crisis, a sharp economic downturn, and finally two waves of Covid-19. “

Business Standard also posted a tweet to alert people to the report. The tweet reads: “Colgate has failed to manage double-digit growth in the past six years under Modi, writes @ andymukherjee70.”