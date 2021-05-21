All Mafias Trying To Blackmail Government, Says Prime Minister





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the 103-kilometer-long Naukundi-Mashkhel road to improve connectivity in Balochistan.

While addressing the project’s virtual revolution in Islamabad on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the project would be a great facility for the dispersed population of Balochistan. He said that this project was of great importance for the development and future of Balochistan and to strengthen the federation of Pakistan. He said, “We can benefit massively from natural resources by connecting Balochistan with other parts of the country.”

The prime minister said massive road infrastructure will be built in Balochistan during the five-year term of his government.

Speaking about his vision for governance, Imran Khan said he wanted the rule of law and help the oppressed. He said that no society can progress without respecting the rule of law. He said all the Mafias were trying to blackmail the government for immunity or the NRO, but he was determined to bring them all under the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Communication Minister Murad Saeed said that the completion of this road would help promote economic activities in the region. The minister said that following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity vision, the National Highway Authority will soon become an autonomous institution. He said that during PTI’s tenure, the authority’s revenues increased by 105%.

No society can progress without respecting the rule of law: PM

He said 20 billion rupees had been accumulated on various takeovers, one billion rupees through an austerity campaign while land worth 460 billion rupees had also been reclaimed.

The minister said that road infrastructure projects are being launched in the less developed regions of the country to bring them on par with other developed regions. He said a network of roads is being built across the country through public and private partnership and as part of a new vision.

He said areas near the GT road will be connected to the highway network via the Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi highways, which will be launched this year.

Murad Saeed said that during our tenure, we have built around 1,753 km of roads which have created over 100,000 jobs in the country, while the planning for further 6,100 km of roads has also been completed.

It is relevant to mention that the Naukundi-Mashkhel road project will be completed in two years and will help create direct and indirect jobs for around four thousand people.

The areas adjacent to the Naukundi-Maskhel section in Balochistan will benefit greatly from the construction of this road as it will provide them with easy access to the Iranian border in less time. This will promote local trade, especially in dates, which will mark a new start in the socio-economic development of these regions.

“ Ravi City projects, Central Business District ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on the timely completion of Ravi City and Central Business District projects to boost economic activities and create employment opportunities in the country.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday on the Ravi Urban Development Authority and the central business district in Islamabad, he said the large projects would also reduce growing population pressure in the city, allowing the metropolitan administration to provide residential installations up to modern standards to the general public.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the progress of Sapphire-Bay, the first phase of the upcoming Ravi City project. He was informed that the government will receive estimated revenues of Rs 25 billion from the 2,000 acre land project.

He was informed that the project will generate a total of Rs 150 billion in economic activities and that two other Ravi City sub-projects, including areas 4, 5, 7 and LB Island, will soon be available for investment and the government of these projects will receive 130 billion rupees.

The Prime Minister has been informed that the RAVI City project on 15,000 acres of land will translate into an economic activity of Rs 1 trillion by December of this year, which will provide abundant employment opportunities in the country. .

The meeting was informed that three modern agricultural technology zones will be created in cooperation with a Swiss company in the town of Ravi to cope with the growing food needs in the country. In addition, the campuses of all major universities in the country will be open.

It was also informed that the Young Leadership program has been launched to ensure the participation of young people in the Ravi Urban project and that so far 25,000 applications have been received in this regard and that the first group of young leaders will start its activities. by June of this year.

“ Master plans for large cities ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered to immediately formulate master plans for major cities in the country to avoid growing environmental problems. He chaired the weekly meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister said that the rise of unorganized and unplanned urbanization is not only a threat to the environment, but also creates food security problems. He also said that the protection of green spaces should be seen as a national emergency as green Pakistan is essential for future generations and to provide them with a healthy environment. Imran Khan instructed to immediately formulate rules and regulations on land use and implementation strategy. He also asked to engage the general public to protect green spaces. The prime minister instructed the finance minister to provide easy, low-interest loans to weaker segments of society to enable them to build their own homes.

The meeting also decided to amend existing laws regarding the use of agricultural, residential and other land for the protection of green spaces.

He also decided that the green building code prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change will be implemented in the Naya Pakistan housing program as a pilot project.

