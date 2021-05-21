Must never happen again: Boris Johnson calls on BBC to change after report on Bashirs Diana interview

BorisJohnsons said he was very concerned about the official report’s findings that TV journalist Martin Bashir behaved deceptively to land his BBC interview with Princess Diana.

Speaking on a visit to Portsmouth, the Prime Minister said he hoped the public broadcaster would take all possible steps to ensure that nothing like this happened again.

Mr Johnson said he would be very grateful to Lord Dyson for his report on the interview controversy, adding: I can only imagine the feelings of the Royal Family.

The government has promised to look into how the BBC is run after Lord Dysons damning report examining how the broadcaster got its 1995 bombshell Panorama interview with Diana.

The investigation concluded that Mr Bashir had used deception to secure the interview and also lambasted the BBC for its woefully ineffective investigation the following year.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden condemned the overwhelming failures at the heart of the BBC and suggested that the broadcaster’s review due to start next year may now be broadened.

We will now reflect on Lord Dysons’ detailed report and consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed during the mid-term review of the charter, he tweeted.

However, Mr Dowden also hinted at the recognition that the scandal had taken place under a different management regime at the BBC, with signs of welcome changes at the top in recent years.

Mr Dowden added: I welcome the fact that the new management has launched this independent investigation and I expect them to ensure that this does not happen again.

Downing Street said a mid-term review of the BBC’s charter would only focus on corporate governance and regulation, not its editorial independence.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland pointed out that Mr Bashirs had used false documents in the run-up to the interview, describing Lord Dysons’ report findings as extremely serious.

The minister told Sky News on Friday: There is a lot of work for the BBC to do to fix what happened here.

Scotland Yard has said it will assess the contents of Lord Dysons’ report to ensure there is no significant new evidence. Police had previously decided not to open a criminal investigation into the controversy.

This follows the scathing criticisms of the BBC presented by the sons of Dianas. William and Harry both condemned the broadcaster, claiming their mothers Panorama The interview fueled her fear, paranoia and isolation and was part of a larger culture of exploitation.

The government recently gave up another battle with the public broadcaster, dropping threats to decriminalize license fees.

Meanwhile, the influential Public Accounts Committee warned on Friday that the BBC had dodged tough choices over the budget cuts it would be forced to make.

Labor MP Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said the reorganization of deckchairs in this Titanic organization was not enough at a time when 200,000 households were waiving their license fees each year.