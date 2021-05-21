Politics
Must never happen again: Boris Johnson calls on BBC to change after report on Bashirs Diana interview
BorisJohnsons said he was very concerned about the official report’s findings that TV journalist Martin Bashir behaved deceptively to land his BBC interview with Princess Diana.
Speaking on a visit to Portsmouth, the Prime Minister said he hoped the public broadcaster would take all possible steps to ensure that nothing like this happened again.
Mr Johnson said he would be very grateful to Lord Dyson for his report on the interview controversy, adding: I can only imagine the feelings of the Royal Family.
The government has promised to look into how the BBC is run after Lord Dysons damning report examining how the broadcaster got its 1995 bombshell Panorama interview with Diana.
The investigation concluded that Mr Bashir had used deception to secure the interview and also lambasted the BBC for its woefully ineffective investigation the following year.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden condemned the overwhelming failures at the heart of the BBC and suggested that the broadcaster’s review due to start next year may now be broadened.
We will now reflect on Lord Dysons’ detailed report and consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed during the mid-term review of the charter, he tweeted.
However, Mr Dowden also hinted at the recognition that the scandal had taken place under a different management regime at the BBC, with signs of welcome changes at the top in recent years.
Mr Dowden added: I welcome the fact that the new management has launched this independent investigation and I expect them to ensure that this does not happen again.
Downing Street said a mid-term review of the BBC’s charter would only focus on corporate governance and regulation, not its editorial independence.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland pointed out that Mr Bashirs had used false documents in the run-up to the interview, describing Lord Dysons’ report findings as extremely serious.
The minister told Sky News on Friday: There is a lot of work for the BBC to do to fix what happened here.
Scotland Yard has said it will assess the contents of Lord Dysons’ report to ensure there is no significant new evidence. Police had previously decided not to open a criminal investigation into the controversy.
This follows the scathing criticisms of the BBC presented by the sons of Dianas. William and Harry both condemned the broadcaster, claiming their mothers Panorama The interview fueled her fear, paranoia and isolation and was part of a larger culture of exploitation.
The government recently gave up another battle with the public broadcaster, dropping threats to decriminalize license fees.
Meanwhile, the influential Public Accounts Committee warned on Friday that the BBC had dodged tough choices over the budget cuts it would be forced to make.
Labor MP Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said the reorganization of deckchairs in this Titanic organization was not enough at a time when 200,000 households were waiving their license fees each year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]