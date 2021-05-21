Erdogan support for Hamas prevents Turkey-Israel rapprochement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a call in December for better ties with Israel.

No surprise if Turkey-Israel relations normalize soon, read headline from one column in one of Turkey’s pro-government dailies last month. The author went so far as to assert that there is no longer a conflict of interest between Turkey and Israel.

This claim may have fallen on deaf ears in Jerusalem, given that Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of Hamas, and even publicly. hosted appointed the group’s terrorist leaders at one of its presidential offices in Istanbul. Despite this, Erdogan continued his masquerade of outreach to the Jewish state, as the Turkish president is starving for allies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The act continued until Hamas began blocking Israeli towns with rocket fire. At the end of April, the government of Ankara guest The Israeli Minister of Energy will participate in his forum on innovative diplomacy, scheduled for June. If the visit had taken place, it would have been the highest official contact in years between Israel and Turkey. Yet when the Jewish state began launching retaliatory strikes against Hamas, the Turkish president rushed to criticize Israel as a Terrorist state, and without invitation the Israeli minister.

For nearly a decade, Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian ruler Erdogan and his company took pride in Ankaras’ growing regional and global isolation as precious loneliness. By 2020, that sense of self-righteousness gave way to a fear of containment, as Turkey began to feel its exclusion from the Cairo-based community. EastMed Gas Forum, which brings together Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. Turkish economy underway twist and warnings from financial analysts balance of payments crisis and sovereign default forced Erdogan to try to reestablish regional ties and resuscitate foreign trade hurt by diplomatic gaiters.

After the presidential victory of Joe Bidens, fearing a stormy race with the United States, Erdogan also felt the need to launch diplomatic action. charm offensive, in the hope of presenting Turkey as a constructive partner in the Middle East and beyond. This led to Ankaras’ efforts to show his attempts to normalize relations with not only Israel, but also Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ideological zeal of the Erdogans and the continued patronage of political Islam prevent an easy path to cordial relations with neighbors threatened by violent extremism. During his 18-year reign, Turkey became the most important base not only for the Muslim Brotherhood, but also for Hamas outside Gaza.

Last August, the British daily The telegraphrevealedthat Ankara granted citizenship and passports to senior officials of a Hamas terrorist cell, including Zacharia Najib, the senior Hamas official who oversaw a plot to assassinate the [then] mayor of Jerusalem, as well as other Israeli public figures. Two months later, another British daily, Time, reported that Hamas has set up a secret headquarters in Istanbul to conduct cyberwar and counterintelligence operations.

The Turkish president does not hide his support for Hamas.

In 2018, Erdogantweeted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a resistance movement – views echoedthe following year by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Last year Erdoganreleased via the official Turkish presidency Twitter account, he hosted two Hamas leaders – a senior military leader Saleh al-Arouriand senior political leaderIsmail Haniyeh, who are on Washington’s list of specially designated global terrorists.

This led to a objection the State Department, the first time Washington called on Turkey to maintain close relations and continued support for Hamas; this followed in the footsteps of the 2019 Treasury departments designation by Zaher Jabarin, head of the Hamas finance office based in Turkey.

This is in stark contrast to the 1990s, when Israel enjoyed strong diplomacy, security and intelligence. Cooperation with Turkey. But today, Jerusalem has a sober assessment of the radical reconfiguration that Ankaras ‘foreign and security policy experienced under Erdogans’ reign.

In 2016, then Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon accused Turkey hosted Hamas’s terrorist command post abroad in Istanbul and warned that a diplomatic reset would be impossible as long as Ankara continued to host Hamas. Three years later, Mossad leader Yossi Cohen would have told his counterparts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that Turkey was a greater threat than Iran.

For Israeli officials, therefore, it is no surprise that Erdogans’ Turkey has joined Iran strongly.condemnthe agreements of Abraham, a Agreement negotiated by the United Statesbetween Israel and its Arab neighbors. Turkey, which was the first one Muslim-majority country to establish diplomatic relations with Jewish state in 1949, ironically threat suspend diplomatic relations with and withdraw its ambassador from the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

Ankara accused Abu Dhabi of treason, and sworn, The history and conscience of the inhabitants of the region will never forget or forgive this hypocritical act.

For those who have followed Erdogans’ rhetoric and policy towards Israel closely during his career, the prediction by one of his main advisers last December that Ankara and Jerusalem would fully restore diplomatic relations by March of this year lacked substance. These days, the Turkish president has returned to his default position, striving to mobilize an international coalition for give a strong and dissuasive lesson to Israel.

In 2016, when there was a similar offer normalize Turkish-Israeli relations, I argued in a Times of Israel room titled, True Reunification with Israel Demands Turkey to Address Anti-Semitism, “That Reunification Won’t Last Until There Is No End state sanctioned vitriol in Turkey, and Ankara recognizes and confronts the pervasive anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment that has gripped large segments of the Turkish population. Things have only gotten worse since then. A frenzy of anti-Israel coverage in the Turkish media has accompanied anti-Semitic attacks on the country’s small Jewish community, reported Al-Monitor Monday. The next day, the US State Department called Erdogan for his anti-Semitic comments, calling his comments reprehensible and inflammatory.

The unsurprisingly reversal of fortunes in the latest iteration of Turkish-Israeli normalization should be a reminder not only of naval confidence but also of cautious optimism observers of bilateral relations that a new era of cordial relations will have to wait until Erdogan is voted on and Ankara ends its support for Hamas and other militant groups determined to impose their supremacist worldview on the region.

Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. @aykanerdemir