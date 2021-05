Donald Trump says Mitch McConnell is ‘desperate’ against Joe Biden: ‘he can’t stop anything’

Former President Donald Trump called Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “very weak” and questioned his ability to oppose President Joe Biden’s agenda.

In an interview with One America News (OAN), Trump criticized GOP lawmakers for not pushing his claims that the presidential election was stolen from him by mass electoral fraud to the extent he wished. , reported the Washington Post.

The former president added that there would be a “different president” in the White House if McConnell had continued his baseless claims about the 2020 election and fought for “electoral integrity.”

“But other than fundraising he’s very low,” Trump said of McConnell. The Post reported that he later told the NAO that Democrats can get “anything they want approved,” and said McConnell was “hopeless and he can’t stop anything.”

His criticism of McConnell follows a February statement in which he called the Kentucky Republican an “austere, sullen, and smileless political hack” that failed to deliver for the GOP.

“He will never do what needs to be done or what is right for our country,” Trump wrote at the time. “When necessary and appropriate, I will support key rivals who adhere to Making America Great Again and our America First policy. We want bright, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.

He also attacked “wayward Republicans” who voted in favor of an independent commission inquiry into the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, further exposing the divisions between the populist wings and the so-called GOP moderates.

Thirty-five Republican lawmakers voted with House Democrats on Wednesday to create a commission to investigate the start of the fatal riots on Capitol Hill and look into the Trump administration’s response.

Most GOP officials opposed the commission’s plans, which Trump dubbed a “Democratic trap” and unfair partisan inquiry.

“It’s just more partisan injustice and unless the murders, riots and bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago and New York are also investigated, this discussion should be over immediately,” he said. Trump said. “Republicans need to get much tougher and smarter, and stop being used by the radical left.”

Despite Trump’s criticism of him, Senator McConnell opposed the commission’s plans and indicated Democrats would not win the 10 Republican votes needed to push the measure through the upper house.

“There aren’t, has been and will not be, solid investigations,” McConnell told the Senate. “The facts have come out and they will continue to come out.”

Newsweek has contacted Senator McConnell’s office and the former president’s officer for further comment.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images

