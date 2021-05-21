Column: Michael Cohen can laugh last





One of the symptoms of trauma in combat veterans and survivors of abuse is an inability to laugh.

In The Body Keeps the Score, trauma expert Bessel van der Kolk explains that trauma survivors are afraid to relax, believing they need to be vigilant so they don’t have painful memories. It takes tremendous energy to keep functioning while bearing the shame of absolute weakness and vulnerability, he writes.

Mary Trump, licensed psychologist and niece of Donald Trump, says the former president isn’t laughing for similar reasons. When you are able to laugh, you also let your guard down, she writes. It was frowned upon in the Trump family.

It has been heartwarming to see, over the past few days, that Trump’s abuse survivors themselves have arguably overcome the unspoken ban on laughter. These former Trumpites seem relieved, lighter, and more cowardly as they step out of his control.

Think Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) And former Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

Describing the heartbreaking trauma of being on Capitol Hill during the Jan.6 coup attempt, Cheney told ABC News this week that she was determined on the spot to withdraw her support for Trump and his lies. It is my responsibility as a leader to lead and speak the truth.

Although Cheney was recently condemned by the former president as being bitter (and worse), she looks relaxed, focused and confident. She says she regrets voting for Trump. She laughs vigorously at her father’s blind support for her.

Then theres Cohens even more striking story. He exposed his former idol in 2019, and now, like Cheney, he seems embarked on an arduous program of moral liberation: telling the truth.

It is personal non-participation in lies that Russian dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn describes as his act of rebellion against the Soviet Union.

Not participating in the lies has not been easy for Cohen, who has previously described his work as a lawyer in the Trump organization as lying for Mr. Trump.

Cohen even said once he would die for Trump, although, as another Trump adviser put it, Donald goes out of his way to deal [Cohen] like garbage. Cohens’ own accounts made it clear that for years he was caught in a cycle known to many children of abuse: Defend your enemy, the one who treats you like garbage.

But then, two years ago, Cohen finally hit his limit.

On February 27, 2019, he appeared before Congress. He had just been sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He had lied, he testified, and he had passed himself off as a racist, a con artist and a cheater.

At the end of Cohens’ painful testimony, Representative Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Then chairman of the House Oversight Committee, offered him an interim pardon.

You come by saying, I made my mistakes, but now I want to change my life, Cummings told Cohen. We would fail as a nation if we did not give people the opportunity, after making mistakes, to change their lives.

Cummings urged Cohen to view his struggles as something that happened for him, not for him. Loyalty to Trump, Cummings concluded, was part of your destiny. And I hope this part of your destiny leads to a better Michael Cohen and a better world.

The hearing was televised. Cohen didn’t laugh that day. His face was frozen. He cried.

But Cummings, who died of cancer eight months after the hearing, was right: a better Michael Cohen has emerged. On Wednesday on MSNBC, he was there, commenting, among other things, on the revelation that the New York attorney general’s office has added a criminal investigation to its civilian investigation into possible Trump Organization fraud.

Cohen seemed to be solidly on the path Cummings hoped he could follow. Serving his prison sentence under house arrest because of COVID-19, Cohen, dressed in casual clothes, in a comfortable Zoom setting, was remarkably comfortable talking to Joy Reid.

He laughed at Trumps’ last effort to mow him down for disloyalty and did not return. Instead, Cohen condemned his former boss for continuing to promote the Big Lie, the bizarre agitprop over voter fraud and Joe Bidens’ legitimacy in the White House.

Scales had also fallen from Cohens’ eyes on Trump’s intimidation and threats. He joked about the tantrums of former presidents masquerading as strength, and Cohens’ laughter was so infectious that even Reid, who has no record for the former fixer or the former president, smiled widely.

Cohen embodied the tremendous release of tension that comes when lying stops and fear subsides. The deformed, dishonored and defeated has-been no longer has any power over them.

But Trump continues to cast a strange and dangerous spell on a large number of Republicans. Many of those who have been hurt or threatened by him are obsessed and even try to appease or enlarge their attacker. In one segment of the base, his call and bellicose power has not diminished.

Let Michael Cohen and Liz Cheney, and the positions they’ve taken, show a traumatized nation a way out. It is a difficult road, but it is the only road to integrity and well-being. To tackle what PTSD researchers call moral trauma, you have to admit your mistakes and accept the consequences. But the rewards, including integrity and peace of mind, are well worth it.

It’s simple, but not easy. First of all, you stop participating in lies.

