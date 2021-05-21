Pakistan celebrates Palestine Day today to show solidarity with victims of Gaza massacre





Hundreds of people take part in a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club to protest the Israeli massacre in Gaza. Photo from May 19. Photo: Twitter Protests in Pakistan will take place today to show solidarity with the victims of the Gaza massacre. Israel has killed more than 250 Palestinians in the 11-day war with Hamas. A ceasefire went into effect last night between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of hostilities.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government marks “Palestine Day” today (Friday) to show solidarity with the Palestinian people who have braved a massacre at the hands of Israel for 11 days.

Israel has struck Gaza with airstrikes, killing nearly 250 people, including men, women and children, since tensions have escalated over the expulsions of Sheikh Jarrah and Israeli police brutality at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Pakistan has raised its voice against Israeli aggression at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying the voice of the Palestinians cannot and will not be silenced.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered officials to prepare for state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities on Friday.

The Prime Minister had given the orders at a meeting he chaired government spokespersons. The PM’s aides had advised him to organize such a demonstration on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf said Pakistan was on the side of the Palestinian people, adding that there could be no lasting peace without an independent Palestinian state.

PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Maulana Asad and several other parliamentary leaders also issued statements on the occasion to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people during their visit to the office of United Nations in Islamabad.

“Innocent people are being slaughtered in Palestine and Kashmir. The problems of Palestine and Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” Shahbaz Sharif said.

He said that if the problems of the Kashmiris and the Palestinians are not resolved, there will be no peace in the world.

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Vice President Qasim Suri also attended a rally to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday expressing deep concern at the increasing violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the apartheid regime in Israel. The resolution was submitted to the United Nations office today.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the government had indeed raised the issue of Palestine internationally, adding that Pakistan welcomed the parties’ ceasefire decision.

“The Israeli occupation of Palestine must end and the only permanent solution to this problem is the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state,” he said. Shibli Faraz.

At the same time, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid addressed a Palestine solidarity rally in Lal Haveli and said he hoped the Kashmir and Palestine issue would one day be resolved.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has effectively expressed the plight of the Palestinian people in all international forums.

“Not only Prime Minister Imran Khan raised his voice against the brutal murder of over 250 innocent people in Palestine, but also Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi played a leading role and pleaded the case of the Palestinians at the time. of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, ”the Minister of State said, addressing the Palestine Solidarity Day celebrations to Eidgah Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council, Dr Qibla Ayaz thanked Allah Almighty for the ceasefire in Palestine and said: “The ruling nation accepts a ceasefire when it There is pressure in international politics and political and diplomatic commitment is demonstrated ”.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PTI-led government has considered establishing relations with Israel, adding that the Pakistani people have come together to condemn the Israeli atrocities in Palestine today.

“The Pakistani nation today united against Israeli terrorism in Palestine,” Fazl said. “The real face of Israel was exposed last week.”

Hamas-Israel ceasefire comes into effect

A long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that rules the Palestinian Gaza Strip officially went into effect at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning (11:00 p.m. GMT Thursday).

Only celebratory gunfire was heard in the streets of Gaza, AFP journalists said, with the truce going into effect three hours after the decision was made by Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Previously, Israel announced a ceasefire to end an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Thursday that his security cabinet unilaterally approved Egypt’s ceasefire proposal.

“Political leaders stressed that the reality on the ground will be what will determine the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

The Egyptian mediation decision came as the Israeli prime minister was under increased pressure from the United States to stop the offensive.

Since May 10, when the offensive was launched, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes which it says have targeted Hamas infrastructure, including a vast network of tunnels.

In the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, devastating Israeli airstrikes turned buildings into clouds of dust and rubble, as an ambulance passed through the city to help the wounded.

